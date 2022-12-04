Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT), Jaime Vieser, Has Just Spent US$813k Buying 117% More Shares

Those following along with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jaime Vieser, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$813k on stock at an average price of US$0.65. That increased their holding by a full 117%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

Alaunos Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jaime Vieser was the biggest purchase of Alaunos Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$0.68. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Alaunos Therapeutics share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Jaime Vieser was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Alaunos Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Alaunos Therapeutics insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$6.6m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Alaunos Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Alaunos Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Alaunos Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

