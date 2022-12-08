Trade Alert: The Group CEO & Director Of RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP), Nicola Foulston, Has Just Spent UK£162k Buying 2.2% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) should definitely note that the Group CEO & Director, Nicola Foulston, recently paid UK£0.65 per share to buy UK£162k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Check out our latest analysis for RBG Holdings

RBG Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Nicola Foulston was the biggest purchase of RBG Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.67. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months RBG Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around UK£0.74. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

RBG Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does RBG Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 34% of RBG Holdings shares, worth about UK£22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At RBG Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in RBG Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with RBG Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course RBG Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here