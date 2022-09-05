Trade Alert: The Founder Of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH), Bahram Akradi, Has Just Spent US$142k Buying A Few More Shares

Potential Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) shareholders may wish to note that the Founder, Bahram Akradi, recently bought US$142k worth of stock, paying US$11.75 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Life Time Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Stuart Lasher made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$18.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.56). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Life Time Group Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Life Time Group Holdings insiders own about US$154m worth of shares (which is 6.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Life Time Group Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Life Time Group Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Life Time Group Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

