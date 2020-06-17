Trade Alert: The Founder Of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH), V. Watsa, Has Just Spent US$203m Buying 155% More Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder, V. Watsa, recently bought a whopping CA$203m worth of stock, at a price of CA$421. That increased their holding by a full 155%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fairfax Financial Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by V. Watsa is the biggest insider purchase of Fairfax Financial Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$454. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$203m for 483.46k shares. On the other hand they divested 4215 shares, for CA$2.3m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Fairfax Financial Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:FFH Recent Insider Trading June 17th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fairfax Financial Holdings insiders own about CA$1.0b worth of shares (which is 8.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Fairfax Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Fairfax Financial Holdings. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Fairfax Financial Holdings (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

