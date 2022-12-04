Trade Alert: The Founder Of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), Christopher Schelling, Has Just Spent US$1m Buying 43% More Shares

Those following along with Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Christopher Schelling, Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$1m on stock at an average price of US$1.22. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 43%, which is definitely great to see.

Acer Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Christopher Schelling was the biggest purchase of Acer Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$1.50), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Acer Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Acer Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Acer Therapeutics insiders own about US$5.2m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Acer Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Acer Therapeutics shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Acer Therapeutics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Acer Therapeutics (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

