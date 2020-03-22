Trade Alert: The Former Director Of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR), Richard Mully, Has Just Spent UK£53k Buying Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Former Director, Richard Mully, recently bought UK£53k worth of stock, for UK£5.30 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 61%, which is good to see.

Great Portland Estates Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Mully was the biggest purchase of Great Portland Estates shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£6.00. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Richard Mully was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

LSE:GPOR Recent Insider Trading, March 22nd 2020

Insider Ownership of Great Portland Estates

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Great Portland Estates shares, worth about UK£9.8m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Great Portland Estates Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Great Portland Estates insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Great Portland Estates. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Great Portland Estates you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

