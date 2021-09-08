Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI), Adem Karafili, Has Just Spent AU$199k Buying 3.5% More Shares

Potential Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Adem Karafili, recently bought AU$199k worth of stock, paying AU$1.86 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Top Shelf International Holdings

The Co-Founder Drew Fairchild made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$468k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.28 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.81 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Top Shelf International Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Top Shelf International Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Top Shelf International Holdings insiders own about AU$22m worth of shares. That equates to 25% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Top Shelf International Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Top Shelf International Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Top Shelf International Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Top Shelf International Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

