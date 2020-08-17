Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), Terry Rosen, Has Just Spent US$999k Buying 1.0% More Shares

Those following along with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Terry Rosen, Co-Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$999k on stock at an average price of US$22.86. While that only increased their holding size by 1.0%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Arcus Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Terry Rosen is the biggest insider purchase of Arcus Biosciences shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$23.78. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Arcus Biosciences insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Arcus Biosciences insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$184m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arcus Biosciences Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Arcus Biosciences insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Arcus Biosciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

