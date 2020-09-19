Trade Alert: The CFO & Director Of Galileo Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GXL), Wesley Adams, Has Just Spent CA$130k Buying 87% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Wesley Adams, the CFO & Director of Galileo Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GXL) recently shelled out CA$130k to buy stock, at CA$0.05 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 87%, which is arguably a good sign.

Galileo Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Wesley Adams is the biggest insider purchase of Galileo Exploration shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.09. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Galileo Exploration insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Galileo Exploration Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Galileo Exploration insiders own about CA$599k worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Galileo Exploration Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Galileo Exploration we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Galileo Exploration has 6 warning signs (5 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

