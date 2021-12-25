Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI), Fredrik Widlund, Has Just Spent UK£103k Buying 8.4% More Shares

Potential CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, Fredrik Widlund, recently bought UK£103k worth of stock, paying UK£2.07 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 8.4%.

CLS Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Director Andrew Michael Kirkman for UK£111k worth of shares, at about UK£2.22 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.18. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While CLS Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 6.8% of CLS Holdings shares, worth about UK£61m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The CLS Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CLS Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for CLS Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

