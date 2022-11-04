Trade Alert: The CEO & Chairman Of Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:QZM), Robert Dickinson, Has Just Spent CA$250k Buying 5.7% More Shares

Potential Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:QZM) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Chairman, Robert Dickinson, recently bought CA$250k worth of stock, paying CA$0.20 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quartz Mountain Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Dickinson was the biggest purchase of Quartz Mountain Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.22. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Quartz Mountain Resources share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Quartz Mountain Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Quartz Mountain Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Quartz Mountain Resources insiders own 66% of the company, worth about CA$6.8m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quartz Mountain Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Quartz Mountain Resources. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Quartz Mountain Resources has 4 warning signs (3 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

