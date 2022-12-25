Trade Alert: The CEO & Chairman of the Board Of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW), Mark Baum, Has Just Spent US$335k Buying 1.8% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Potential Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Chairman of the Board, Mark Baum, recently bought US$335k worth of stock, paying US$13.39 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Harrow Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Baum was the biggest purchase of Harrow Health shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$14.21. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Harrow Health share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Harrow Health insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Harrow Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.6% of Harrow Health shares, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Harrow Health Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Harrow Health shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Harrow Health. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Harrow Health and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

