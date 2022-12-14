Tradable Bits continue NRL expansion with Cronulla Sharks partnership

The Cronulla Sharks have partnered with Tradable Bits to better understand the modern-day NRL fan through Tradable Bits’ fan engagement & CDP technologies

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRL team the Cronulla Sharks are focused on further understanding their fan base through more holistic data and engagement. The team has joined forces with leading fan engagement company, Tradable Bits to drill down on fan data.

Using a range of the 35+ campaigns available on Tradable Bits’ engagement platform, and Tradable Bits’ fan intelligence tools, the Sharks plan to collect & collate data on their members and fans, all while providing an excellent fan experience.

The Sharks will begin providing fans with unique, fun and targeted opportunities to engage with their brand through experiences built with Tradable Bits’ templated campaigns - including Entry Forms, Spin2Wins, MVP Selectors, Dream Teams and more. Alongside the Tradable Bits team, the Sharks aim to build a strong foundation of first and zero-party data as a crucial step to building out their fan IP.

Tradable Bits General Manager of APAC, Tim Mullaly, spoke of the partnership, highlighting it as a landmark for the club and platform alike.

“There’s incredible power and opportunity in ‘the fan moment’ and we’re excited to partner with the Cronulla Sharks to revision what this looks like for the modern day NRL fan,” says Mullaly. “Our goal is to use authentic engagement opportunities to help the Sharks build direct and personalised relationships with their fans, from the moment they first engage, to 10 years down the line as super fans.”

Cronulla Sharks’ Membership, Ticketing & Fan Engagement Manager, James Peters said that the partnership will unlock opportunities previously untapped within the fan engagement space, adding that the collaboration will lead to new and exciting opportunities for the club.

“We’re focused on driving high-impact relationships with our fans that extend beyond the field. Our partnership with Tradable Bits will allow us to explore untapped potential within the fan engagement space, and the experiences we offer,” Peters said. “Using Tradable Bits for our fan engagement and intelligence will facilitate best-in-class digital experiences with our fans, all while building new opportunities for our club and expanding our pool of prospects and club members through smarter use of our fan data.”

About Cronulla Sharks:

The Cronulla Sharks are a rugby league club based in Woolooware, NSW, currently competing in the NRL, Australia’s premier rugby league competition. The club will also be fielding an NRLW side in 2023. The Cronulla Sharks have a strong history of success, winning their most recent premiership in 2016.

About Tradable Bits:

Tradable Bits is a software company that provides fan-based marketing & intelligence solutions for market leaders in the sports, music & entertainment industry. Tradable Bits is charting the path to personalised fan experiences in partnership with over 100 clients worldwide - including professional sports teams in the AFL, NRL, NBA, NFL, Super Netball and Super Rugby. Their technology tracks and optimizes every step of the fan journey, allowing their clients to collect, analyse and activate zero-party fan data at scale. Tradable Bits has offices in Australia, North America and Europe. For more information visit www.tradablebits.com .

For more information contact Asha Kennett at press@tradablebits.com.



