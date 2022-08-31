Tracy Spiridakos On Jesse Lee Soffer ‘Chicago P.D.’ Exit: ‘You’re The Greatest On-Screen Husband’

Tracy Spiridakos is reacting to the news that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D. after 10 seasons.

“I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”

As previously reported, Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead in the Dick Wolf procedural will be departing the series sometime in the fall.

Soffer had been part of the NBC drama since the show made its debut on the peacock network in 2014. The actor released a statement confirming the news of his exit and showcased his gratitude to the production and his costars.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” read the statement. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Soffer’s character had connections in the Chicago universe as Det. Jay Halstead is the younger brother of Chicago Med’s Dr. Will Halstead, portrayed by Nick Gehlfuss.

