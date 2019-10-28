Tracy Fleury wins Masters curling title for first-ever Grand Slam victory

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Regina's Matt Dunstone toppled Brad Gushue of St. John's N.L., 8-5 on Sunday to capture the Masters men's title for his first victory on the Grand Slam of Curling tour.

Dunstone scored three in the third end for a 4-2 advantage and never gave up the lead, securing the victory with singles in the seventh and eighth ends.

Earlier, Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., downed Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 7-5 to win the women's title — also her first victory on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

Both Dunstone and Fleury take home $35,000 for their victories.

The Masters is the first of six Grand Slam of Curling events on the 2019-20 schedule.

The Canadian Press