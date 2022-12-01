Tracy Corrigan appointed to The Scott Trust

The Scott Trust, shareholder of Guardian Media Group, announces the appointment of former media executive and journalist Tracy Corrigan to its board.

Tracy has a strong background in journalism and has held leadership positions, both editorially and commercially, in the US and Europe.

She was previously chief strategy officer of Dow Jones and has held a range of senior editorial positions including editor in chief of the Wall Street Journal Europe, editor of the Financial Times’ Lex column and editor of FT.com. Tracy is currently a non-executive director of Barclays Bank UK PLC, Direct Line Insurance Group PLC, and Domino’s Pizza Group PLC.

Tracy will also chair the Scott Trust’s investment committee, taking on the role from Mary Ann Sieghart who stepped down from the Trust board in order to join the Guardian Media Group board late last year.

Ole Jacob Sunde, chair of The Scott Trust, said:

“Tracy’s news background and journalistic judgement, combined with her deep experience of the digital media landscape in both the US and Europe, will all be significant assets as she joins the Scott Trust. We are delighted to welcome her.”

Tracy Corrigan said:

“The Guardian’s journalistic mission and unique ownership model are admired around the world. I am excited to take up this position on the Scott Trust. Supporting the Guardian’s vital journalism and its role as an independent, digital media organisation is more important than ever.”

Since it was formed in 1936, The Scott Trust’s core purpose has been to secure the financial and editorial independence in perpetuity of the Guardian. The Trust’s unique ownership structure ensures a long-term, commercially sustainable future for Guardian journalism.

The current Scott Trust board members are: Ole Jacob Sunde (chair), Katharine Viner, David Olusoga, Stuart Proffitt, Matthew Ryder, Vivian Schiller, Russell Scott, Haroon Siddique, Margaret Simons, and Stephen Godsell.

About The Scott Trust Ltd

The ultimate owner of the Guardian is The Scott Trust, which was originally created as a trust in 1936 to safeguard the title’s journalistic freedom. In 2008 it was replaced by a limited company with the same core purpose as the original trust: to secure the financial and editorial independence of the Guardian in perpetuity, while its subsidiary aims are to champion its principles and to promote freedom of the press in the UK and elsewhere. Other than to cover expenses, The Scott Trust takes no dividend from the Group’s businesses, whose profits are instead reinvested to sustain journalism that is free from commercial or political interference.



