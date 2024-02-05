Tracy Chapman Returns to the Stage for a Surprise Performance of “Fast Car” at the Grammys

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Tracy Chapman is back in the limelight, if only for a moment.

The acclaimed (and reclusive) musician made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform signature song “Fast Car” alongside country superstar Luke Combs. Combs famously covered Chapman’s 1988 hit last year, giving the song new life on streaming services and introducing it to an entirely new audience of listeners. The success of Combs’s cover helped Chapman make history: “Fast Car” became the first song written entirely by a Black woman to top the Billboard country charts, and also the first to win Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards in 2023.

Tonight's Grammys performance was a rarity for Chapman, and marked her first televised performance in years. According to Variety, her last tour was in 2009, and she has performed publicly only three times since.

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

The Grammys audience gave Chapman a roaring round of applause when it was revealed she was indeed onstage. She wore a subdued ensemble for the comeback performance, opting for a black button down t-shirt, matching denim, and her hair pulled back in a neat ponytail.

Chapman has previously spoken out sharing her support of of Combs's cover of her song. After the song hit number one on the country charts, Chapman stated to Billboard, "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

You Might Also Like