Tracy Chapman Delivers Rare 'Fast Car' Performance with Luke Combs at 2024 Grammys

The two Grammy nominees performed the songwriter's 36 year old hit during the Sunday show

Kevin Winter/Getty Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs perform onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman serenaded the audience with a duet of “Fast Car” at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

The country singer, 33, and the singer-songwriter, 59, received a standing ovation after singing a rendition of Chapman’s 1988 hit song at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Their duet follows Combs’ chart-topping cover of the hit song more than three decades after its first release. The country star’s cover was also nominated by the Recording Academy for best country solo performance.

The country superstar first released the twangy cover in April 2023, and the track raced to the top of the country music charts, as well as peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jason Kempin/Getty Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023

Related: Luke Combs Thanks 'Supernatural Songwriter' Tracy Chapman for Supporting His Cover of 'Fast Car'

In December Combs exclusively told PEOPLE that he began performing the song because it invoked happy childhood memories with his father, Chester Combs.

"When I was 5 years old, my dad and I would be in his truck, and he would always play music for me. He had a Tracy Chapman cassette tape, and 'Fast Car' is one of the first songs I remember," the North Carolina native told PEOPLE. "I’ve always been a huge fan of it and think of my dad and our time together when I hear it."

"I always thought it was one of the best songs of all time, so I guess I shouldn’t be too surprised," said Combs. "But there’s nothing like Tracy’s version, so I thought it would just be a nice complement to the original but never really expected mine to take off quite the way it did."

Ahead of Combs’ acknowledgment of the song’s personal emotional significance, Chapman spoke about the cover with Billboard in July. "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there."

She continued to praise the country singer’s version to the outlet, "I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

Story continues

Jason Kempin/Getty; Georges De Keerle/Getty Luke Combs & Tracy Chapman

Chapman was just 24 years old when the song came out, and PEOPLE described it at the time as "a female companion piece to one of Springsteen’s bucket-seat sagas."

"Fast Car" was the lead single off Tracy Chapman, and it received a massive boost after Chapman performed it at the Mandela concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Then a relatively unknown artist, she was added to the bill at the last minute after Stevie Wonder dropped out.

Related: Tracy Chapman Reveals What She Thinks About Luke Combs' Chart-Topping Country Cover of 'Fast Car'

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Tracy Chapman performs during the Bay Area Music Awards at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on March 15, 1997

Other performers for Grammys night include the singer’s former collaborator Travis Scott, along with Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, U2 as well as SZA.



Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Maluma, Meryl Streep, Samara Joy, Taylor Tomlinson and Oprah Winfrey are set to present.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 66th annual Grammy Awards as they're broadcasting live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.