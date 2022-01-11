Tractor-trailer strikes, kills N.B. man standing in driveway

RCMP say a 62-year-old man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while standing in his driveway in Maugerville, N.B. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

RCMP say they're investigating after a tractor-trailer struck and killed a man while he was standing in the driveway of his home in Maugerville, N.B.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP say they responded at about 7 p.m. Monday to a report of a collision on Route 105 involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian in the community, which is located about 10 kilometres east of Fredericton.

The 62-year-old pedestrian died at the scene of the crash, while the driver of the truck was uninjured.

"Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of the tractor-trailer left the roadway and collided with a man standing in his driveway," say the RCMP, in the release.

An RCMP reconstructionist visited the scene and is assisting with the investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death, RCMP say.