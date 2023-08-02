Tractor trailer rolls over turning onto I-20 and SC man dies, Highway Patrol says

A South Carolina man died days after the tractor trailer he was driving rolled over while entering Interstate 20, officials said Tuesday night.

On Monday, 60-year-old Aiken resident Cleve M. Greene died five days after the accident occurred, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. on July 27, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Greene was driving a 2014 Freightliner north on S.C. 19 and was entering the on ramp for I-20 at Exit 18, according to Glover. As the tractor trailer was turning it rolled over, Glover said.

Greene was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died, Ables said.

Glover said Greene was the only person in the semi, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Greene was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the crash was not available, but Ables said his office and the Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the death.

Through Sunday, 577 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 21 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 29 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.