Tractor Supply Supports 95th National FFA Convention With Launch of Limited-Edition T-Shirt

Tractor Supply
·6 min read

  • The Annual T-Shirt Fundraiser Will Benefit FFA Youth Nationwide

  • A Local Chapter Receives Surprise Trip to National FFA Convention

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the launch of its eighth annual National FFA Organization (FFA) T-shirt fundraiser. For a limited time only, customers can purchase special-edition FFA T-shirts to support the organization and its ongoing commitment to the future of agriculture exclusively at Tractor Supply stores nationwide and online. Campaign proceeds will be distributed to FFA chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities for students and alumni in support of the National FFA Convention & Expo.

The FFA Convention is one of the world's largest for students, intended to celebrate the growth and achievement of FFA members and more. This year's Convention will be held Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis.

"The National FFA Convention & Expo is celebrating its 95th annual event, and we are very proud to help celebrate with our exclusive Tractor Supply T-shirt," said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer of Tractor Supply. "This year's T-shirt fundraiser will support FFA members and chapters in need and fund an FFA program working to resurface a lost history of agriculture in the U.S."

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support four FFA programs: Living to Serve, Alumni Legacy Grants, New Farmers of America Archives and Give the Gift of Blue.

A SURPRISE IN WENDELL, NORTH CAROLINA
In addition to the T-shirt fundraiser, the Tractor Supply Foundation surprised a group of FFA students from East Wake High School in Wendell, North Carolina, with funds to support their trip to the FFA Convention, after learning the students in the chapter might not meet their fundraising goals to attend. On Tuesday, August 30, the advisors brought the students to their local Tractor Supply store in Knightdale, North Carolina for a tour and career talk. What the students did not know was the District Manager, Chris Redmon, and the Store Manager, Mike Slocum, were not only sharing some career tips, but also surprise news that they were going to the FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October with new duffle bags and hats.

"The Tractor Supply Foundation is committed to serving our local communities when they need support," said Marti Skold-Jordan, Manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. "We are thrilled to provide these students with an inspiring opportunity to learn and the FFA Convention gives them that."

LIVING TO SERVE
Living to Serve Grants provide an opportunity for FFA chapters and state FFA associations and foundations to seek funding to support various types of service projects through a competitive application process. Applicants must identify a community need within one of four focus areas: community safety; hunger, health and nutrition; environmental responsibility; or community engagement.

ALUMNI LEGACY GRANTS
The Alumni Legacy Grants program helps area high schools build or strengthen their alumni chapters. FFA Alumni Legacy Grants can be used to create an FFA Alumni and Supporters chapter, improve the quality of existing chapters or provide more opportunities for partnership between FFA chapters and alumni and supporters chapters.

NEW FARMERS OF AMERICA ARCHIVES
New Farmers of America Archives is resurfacing the rich history of African American boys studying vocational agriculture and contributing to American agriculture. The archives focus on recapturing a lost culture for decades after the merger between New Farmers of America (NFA) and FFA took place.

GIVE THE GIFT OF BLUE
Launched in 2014, Give the Gift of Blue began providing funding for FFA members who might not be able to afford their own jacket to receive a free jacket from FFA. As of 2022, the Give the Gift of Blue program has given away over 14,000 jackets.

Tractor Supply launched the FFA T-shirt fundraiser in 2015, raising almost $2 million with shirt sales for FFA programs since the inception. Tractor Supply proudly supports FFA and its mission through multiple annual fundraising events, such as Grants for Growing and many activities at the local level.

For more information on the fundraiser and Tractor Supply's support of FFA, visit TractorSupply.com/FFA and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense at Tractor Supply, a pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense at Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit Petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation
The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

Tractor Supply Company
Pat Warner (615) 610-0315

Tractor Supply, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Press release picture
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tractor Supply
Website: https://www.tractorsupply.com/
SOURCE: Tractor Supply



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717620/Tractor-Supply-Supports-95th-National-FFA-Convention-With-Launch-of-Limited-Edition-T-Shirt

