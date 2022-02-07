Trackside fire leaves rush-hour commuters stuck on trains

Great Western Railway trains into London Paddington were disrupted by a trackside fire during the Monday morning rush hour (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Hundreds of commuters were stuck on trains into London during Monday’s morning rush hour following a trackside fire, with services are still severely delayed.

Trains to Paddington and Heathrow were stopped for around 90 minutes as London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews attended a blaze near Canal Way in North Kensington at around 6.40am.

Some rail services in the west of the capital remain heavily delayed, operators have said.

⚠️Travel update 07/02⚠️



Due to a fire next to the track between Reading and London Paddington all lines are closed



Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 09:00



All info - https://t.co/kSQp5pCyxo — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) February 7, 2022

LFB said in a statement: “We were called at 6.41am to reports of a trackside fire at railway line near Canal Way, North Kensington.

“Some trackside switch equipment and trackside cabling were damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

“We sent one fire engine from North Kensington Station. The fire was under control by 0740.”

Routes run by Great Western Railway (GWR) and Transport for London (TfL) have been affected.

TfL said trains started moving again around 8.30am but journeys between Paddington and Heathrow and Paddington and Reading are “severely delayed”.

At least 12 GWR trains were cancelled and many more delayed, according to the operator’s website.