TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold FAQs

NASCAR, NBC Sports to launch 'TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold'

1. What content is included with TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold?

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold features the best of grassroots racing, plus high-speed action from American Flat Track, IMSA, ARCA and more, as well as select NASCAR Productions documentaries.

2. What is happening to FansChoice?

FansChoice will transition into TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

3. Will I still need my FansChoice log-in information for TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold?

No. When you purchase TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold you‘ll have new log-in information for the platform.

4. I thought there already was a TrackPass?

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is different from NASCAR TrackPass. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is a standalone streaming service available to subscribers in the U.S. For international users click here to learn more about NASCAR TrackPass™.

5. Does a fan have to log in with a cable TV package to use NBC Sports Gold?

No. NBC Sports Gold does not require a cable TV subscription.

6. Where do I purchase TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold?

Visit https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/trackpass?utm_tags=goldtrack1019 to purchase. For additional NBC Sports Gold FAQs, please visit www.nbcsports.com/gold/faq.

7. What is the cost to purchase TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold?

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will have multiple subscription options to cater to fans needs.

For the entire TrackPass package: $4.99 Monthly or $44.99 for an Annual pass.

For the NASCAR Roots package (which includes ARCA Series, Whelen Modified Tour, grassroots racing and select NASCAR Practice and Qualifying): $2.99 Monthly or $19.99 for an Annual pass.

For the IMSA Package: $2.99 Monthly or $19.99 for an Annual pass.

For the AFT Package, an introductory rate for 2020: $1.99 Monthly or $10.99 for an Annual pass.

8. How will I be able to watch races?

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available on iOS and Android phones and tablets, desktop web browsers, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

9. What are the minimum web browser and/or hardware requirements for viewing video on NBC Sports Gold?

The latest versions of Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge (Please note we do not support IE11 on Windows 7).

Internet Requirements: Broadband connection with at least 5Mbps download speed

10. Can a fan purchase a live stream on a race-by-race basis?

No. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold races are only available for streaming as part of the monthly or annual subscription package.

11. What’s the difference between NBC Sports Gold and NBC Sports App?

NBC Sports Gold is a standalone streaming service that is purchased online directly from NBC Sports Group with no cable TV package required. NBC Sports App is included as part of your paid cable TV package (a cable package with NBCSN is required).

12. Who can I get in touch with someone if I have more questions?

You can reach out to us at TrackPass@NASCAR.com