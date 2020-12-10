Tracking all the monoliths that have appeared (and disappeared) around the world

The saga of the mysterious monoliths – the tall, metal structures popping up and vanishing around the world – shows no signs of stopping.

The most recent instance: a smaller structure that was spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The 3-foot tall structure appeared in the raised flower bed on the sidewalk in front of McKee Homes Design Studios, according to a news release from Cool Spring Downtown District.

According to Bianca Shoneman, executive director of the Cool Spring Downtown District, people have been gathering around the monolith taking pictures.

“It's brought joy and reminded us we 'can do' public art and/or extraterrestrial visits,” said Shoneman. “There’s likely a very logical reason for our monolith’s appearance. But while we wait to find out if there’s a human or alien motivation behind it, we’re adopting downtown’s newest art installation as one of our own.”

Paige Rossillo and Susie Monroe take photos of a mini monolith in a raised flowerbed on Hay Street on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The three foot tall sculpture first appeared on Thursday, Dec. 3, and nobody as yet taken credit for placing it there.

To help keep track of all the appearances (and disappearances) of the monoliths around the world, we pulled together a timeline of each occurrence:

Nov. 18, 2020: The first, unexplained metal monolith was discovered in Utah's remote Red Rock Country.

Nov. 23, 2020: The Utah Department of Public Safety publicly announced the discovery of the monolith, which was discovered by the DPS's Aero Bureau and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources while on a mission to conduct a count of big horn sheep in a portion of southeastern Utah.

Nov. 23 to present: The monolith sparked debate over the parties responsible: Some joked – or seriously theorized – aliens were to blame, while some artists took credit for the statue.

Nov. 27, 2020: The Utah monolith disappeared.

Nov. 28, 2020: Andrei Carabelea, the mayor of Piatra Neamt, Romania, welcomed the discovery of a monolith in his city, which looked similar to the Utah structure. The Romanian pillar was triangular in form and found on Batca Doamnei Hill, close to the Petrodava Dacian Fortress archeological landmark.

Dec. 1, 2020: Days after the Utah structure disappeared, travel photographer Ross Bernards revealed he was on site when four unidentified men showed up to remove the Utah monolith. Bernards' friend, Mike Newlands, was also witness to the removal. A few days later, he spoke with one of the men responsible for the removal, who said they removed it for many reasons, including to respect the land. In a YouTube video posted the same day, Utah residents Andy Lewis and Sylvan Christensen stepped forward as being part of the team who removed the Utah monolith.

Dec. 1, 2020: Reuters reported that the Romanian monolith had disappeared, quoting journalist Robert Iosub of the local newspaper Ziar Piatra Neamt.

Dec. 2, 2020: Another monolith was discovered on a hiking trail in Atascadero, Southern California, KEYT-TV and The Atascadero News reported.

Dec. 3, 2020: Like other monoliths before it, the California structure vanished as strangely as it appeared. According to a press release from the city of Atascadero, the 10-foot-tall monolith, which weighed an estimated 200 pounds, disappeared early morning on Dec. 3.

Elsewhere in the U.S., a 3-foot monolith popped up in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Dec. 5, 2020: A group of four men have taken credit for erecting the Atascadero monolith: Travis Kenney, Randall Kenney, Wade McKenzie and Jared Riddle, according to The New York Times. This marks the first time anyone has come forward to take responsibility for a monolith. The group filmed themselves putting up a replacement monolith and shared it to YouTube.

Another monolith seems to have mysteriously appeared on the same day by Joshua Tree National Park in California, according to The Most Famous Artist Instagram page, an art collective that shares photos of the monoliths but doesn't outright take credit for them.

Dec 5 and 6, 2020: A monolith in Santa Clarita, California popped up by Highway 14 at Canyon Country Park and disappeared as quickly as it appeared, according to the Los Angeles Daily News and ABC 7.

Dec. 6, 2020: Photos taken outside Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop in Pittsburgh showed a 3-sided metal sculpture. But unlike the ones before it, there was no mystery: The candy store shared on social media that they built it as a "gimmick" to "remind everyone to support small businesses."

Dec. 6 to 7, 2020: The Los Angeles Times and The Tribune, a local San Louis Obispo newspaper, reported the county's second monolith was spotted in Los Padres National Forest.

Dec. 7, 2020: According to reports from Sky News and BBC, a similar sculpture was spotted over the weekend on the Isle of Wight's Compton Beach, located off the southern coast of England. USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Compton Beach for more information.

Dec. 8, 2020: A structure that was captured on video by local news stations in El Paso's Upper Valley early Tuesday before it disappeared later that day. Footage shared to social media showed a group of people putting the object in a truck.

Dec. 12, 2020: Monoliths take Finland. A structure, similar to the ones seen across the United States, mysteriously appeared in Savonlinna, Finland, according to Finnish news reports.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff and Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY; Akira Kyles, The Fayetteville Observer

