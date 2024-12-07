Tracking the biggest names to enter the college football transfer portal after the 2024 season

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 02: Miller Moss #7 of the USC Trojans passes the ball against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The 2024 college football regular season came to an end on Saturday, and that means it's time to kick off the chaotic cycle that is the transfer portal.

We've only had a few years of seeing unlimited transferring within college football, but the portal is only growing in size every year as players look for new opportunities elsewhere, whether it's due to coaching changes, a lack of playing time or other factors.

The portal has only been open for a few days as things currently stand, and we've already seen quite a few big names opt to transfer. More will likely come following the conclusion of conference title games and the College Football Playoff.

Here are the top players who have entered the portal so far. We'll update this post as more players make their intentions known.

Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos

Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea

QB Anthony Colandrea makes it official. He’s leaving #UVA after two seasons … pic.twitter.com/dpWUD21Hwt — Mike Barber (@StillMikeBarber) December 2, 2024

Georgia CB Julian Humphrey

BREAKING: Georgia CB Julian Humphrey plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 195 CB started in 10 games for the Bulldogs this season



Totaled 21 tackles & 5 PD in his time at UGA



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/Zs56o1ix5Z pic.twitter.com/CTpb0kw8aD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2024

NC State WR Kevin Concepcion

BREAKING: NC State WR Kevin Concepcion plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 186 WR totaled 124 Receptions for 1,655 Yards & 18 TDs in his 2 seasons with the Wolfpack



2023 ACC Rookie of the year & Freshman All-Americanhttps://t.co/MxS1bmrXue pic.twitter.com/sHeUsQRs5C — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2024

Florida International WR Eric Rivers

BREAKING: FIU standout WR Eric Rivers plans to enter the Transfer Portal, his agency @bzsportsmgmt tells @on3sports



The 5’11 175 WR totaled 62 Receptions for 1,172 Yards & 12 TDs this season



Finished the season Top 5 in CFB in receiving yards & TDs https://t.co/7gDQ5CT4Y0 pic.twitter.com/2jbenKjirZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2024

Texas Tech WR Micah Hudson

BREAKING: Texas Tech WR Micah Hudson plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 203 WR from Temple, TX will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



Was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit in the ’24 Class 👀https://t.co/vB4flwqmHK pic.twitter.com/JhCuX5SCHQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2024

Florida International QB Keyone Jenkins

BREAKING: FIU standout QB Keyone Jenkins plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 196 QB totaled 4,979 Yards and 41 TDs in his 2 seasons with the Panthers



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/wyQZ9rokXq pic.twitter.com/Mbvikmhs3i — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2024

UCF DB Antione Jackson

BREAKING: UCF DB Antione Jackson plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’1 175 DB totaled 40 Tackles, 7 PD, 2 INTs, & 1 TD in his 2 college seasons



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/HJz15QLuiM pic.twitter.com/pybhnHTxzq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2024

USC QB Miller Moss

BREAKING: USC QB Miller Moss plans to enter the Transfer Portal



The 6’1 205 QB totaled 2,555 yards & 18 TDs this seasonhttps://t.co/QGvPREWxI7 pic.twitter.com/29pjgYZXQu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2024

Liberty QB Kaidon Salter

BREAKING: Liberty QB Kaidon Salter plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’1 195 QB will have 1 year of eligibility remaining



Has totaled 7,900 Yards & 77 TDs in his college careerhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/sZA5XVbWMw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2024

Western Kentucky QB TJ Finley

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Tracking the biggest names to enter the college football transfer portal after the 2024 season