Tracking the biggest names to enter the college football transfer portal after the 2024 season

tyler nettuno
·3 min read
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 02: Miller Moss #7 of the USC Trojans passes the ball against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The 2024 college football regular season came to an end on Saturday, and that means it's time to kick off the chaotic cycle that is the transfer portal.

We've only had a few years of seeing unlimited transferring within college football, but the portal is only growing in size every year as players look for new opportunities elsewhere, whether it's due to coaching changes, a lack of playing time or other factors.

The portal has only been open for a few days as things currently stand, and we've already seen quite a few big names opt to transfer. More will likely come following the conclusion of conference title games and the College Football Playoff.

Here are the top players who have entered the portal so far. We'll update this post as more players make their intentions known.

Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos

Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea

Georgia CB Julian Humphrey

NC State WR Kevin Concepcion

Florida International WR Eric Rivers

Texas Tech WR Micah Hudson

Florida International QB Keyone Jenkins

UCF DB Antione Jackson

USC QB Miller Moss

Liberty QB Kaidon Salter

Western Kentucky QB TJ Finley

