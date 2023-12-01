Tracking Australia’s progress on the climate crisis and the consequences of global heating

Guardian Australia is tracking Australia’s progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The charts below cover historic and estimated future emissions, how Australia compares with other countries, how much greenhouse gas the country exports and how much longer Australia has left to get to zero emissions and meet the landmark Paris agreement targets.

They have been updated following the release of the quarterly update of Australia’s national greenhouse gas inventory on 30 November 2023.

It shows Australia is slightly behind the pace to meet its legislated 2030 emissions target – a 43% cut compared with 2005 levels.

The country is projected to cut emissions by 37% by 2030 (compared with 2005) under a baseline scenario, based on policies in operation. The projections lifts to 42% under a “with additional measures” scenario, that includes policies that have been announced but are still being designed and implemented.

default

Australia’s ‘fair share’ of future emissions

The carbon budget countdown clock shows how long is left until Australia has emitted its “fair share” of future greenhouse gas emissions, if it stays on its current trajectory. It is based on the emissions trend and does not take into account changes in government policy.

There are calculations for limiting global heating to 1.5C and 2C, the two goals included in the Paris agreement. Scientists warn there is a substantial difference in likely damage from climate change between 1.5C and 2C of heating.

default

This chart presents the information in the countdown clock in another way. It tallies Australia’s estimated emissions since 1850 and shows what different 2030 targets mean for staying within different carbon budgets.

The government’s 43% target is likely to push Australia beyond its fair share of an emissions budget to avoid 1.5C by later this decade.

default

This chart shows the trajectory of Australia’s emissions since 1990, and what meeting different targets would mean if reductions were made in a straight line between now and 2030 and 2050.

Story continues

It shows a 0.8% increase in emissions for the year to June 2023, with ongoing declines in emissions from electricity generation (down 3.5%) effectively cancelled out by increases in transport (up 7.8%), in part due to ongoing recovery from pandemic restrictions. Agriculture emissions also rose by 3.8%.

Total emissions are down 24.5% since 2005.

default

The picture changes significantly if you exclude emissions from LuluCF. The chart excluding emissions from land use shows that nearly all of the drop in national emissions since 2005 is due to a reduction in agricultural land-clearing and forestry.

These changes were not due to national climate policies or attempts to cut emissions. They were due to state government decisions and a decline in the market for native forest logging. Both land-clearing and forestry continue on significant scales, but the greenhouse gas accounts reflect that they have reduced since 2005.

Emissions from the rest of the economy – mainly fossil fuel industries – are down only 1.2% since 2005.

The next chart shows the change in emissions in different sectors since 2005.

The next chart shows an estimate of how much other countries emit when they burn Australian fossil fuels. China and Japan have been Australia’s biggest markets for coal and gas, but China has recently had an informal ban on importing Australian coal.

Emissions from burning Australia’s black coal are mostly not reflected in national emissions accounts. The bulk of the coal is sold and burnt overseas, as the following chart shows:

How Australia compares to the world

Australia’s minimum emissions reduction target for 2030 has increased since the change of government, and how it compares with other developed countries. It remains behind most other similar countries.

default

This chart shows how emissions have changed year-by-year from some developed countries since 2000. Emissions from land use changes – LuluCF – are not included. Red denotes increases and blue shows decreases. Australia’s emissions mostly increased, or stayed about the same, until Covid-19 hit.

default

This chart shows how much different countries emit per capita. The deeper the purple, the higher the pollution.

default

The consequences of global heating

The graph below shows the change in average Australian temperatures since early last century. The Bureau of Meteorology says the temperature across the country prior to the ongoing La Niña events was 1.4C hotter than pre-industrial times.

Finally, here is a look at some recent extreme events that were more likely to occur, or more likely to be severe, due to rising atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations:

This article is being regularly updated to reflect new data releases. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with the Guardian’s editorial policy.

Notes and methods: