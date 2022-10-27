How a tracker mortgage could save you thousands of pounds

The Bank of England with percentage symbols and arrows negative rates

More than a decade of rock bottom interest rates led to fixed rate mortgages becoming the home loan deal of choice for borrowers.

But now rates are rising, more and more homeowners are considering tracker deals that rise and fall in line with the Bank of England's central interest rate.

Trackers are variable rate mortgages that follow the Bank Rate with a fixed percentage added on top by the lender. HSBC, for instance, recently reduced the rate on its cheapest tracker mortgage to 0.69pc – meaning the overall rate is 2.94pc with the current Bank Rate of 2.25pc factored in.

The average tracker mortgage is now currently £500 a month cheaper than the average two-year fixed-rate on a £300,000 loan, but brokers warn those who take out trackers are gambling as they are at the mercy of future rate rises.

Aaron Strutt, of broker Trinity Financial, said with rates currently low compared to fixed deals, taking out a tracker mortgage was a risk that many homeowners will think is worth taking.

He said: “If you’re coming up to the end of your fixed-rate and you’re faced with a 6pc fix, then switching to a tracker on 3pc is going to be very tempting.”

Simon Gammon, of broker Knight Frank Finance, said: “It is widely predicted the Bank of England will have to raise the Bank rate repeatedly over the next six months to try and get on top of inflation. These rises will of course be passed directly onto the mortgage borrowers on tracker deals.”

Capital Economics forecasts that the Bank Rate will peak at 5pc in 2023 and then start to decline in 2024 until reaching 3.25pc at the end of the year.

Yet based on the research company's current predictions, a borrower who took out one of today's two-year trackers would be better-off than a borrower on a fixed-rate mortgage, according to calculations by broker Private Finance.

Assuming the lender's rate for the tracker is 0.75pc on top of the Bank Rate – a typical rate right now according to brokers – then a borrower would save £2,700 over the two years on a £500,000 loan compared to if they took out a fixed-rate mortgage at today's market-leading rate of 5.6pc. They would save £11,700 compared to a two-year fix with today's average rate of 6.5pc.

However if the Bank Rate rises to unaffordable levels, lenders can charge borrowers for switching out of tracker deals. Natwest charges 0.5pc of the loan in the first year, dropping to 0.25pc in the second. Some lenders charge 1 to 2pc fees, the same as with a fixed-rate mortgage. Some lenders, including HSBC and Nationwide, do not charge early redemption fees.

There is also evidence that the gap between trackers and fixed-rate mortgages is already beginning to narrow. While the average rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped from 6.65pc to 6.5pc since former prime minister Liz Truss’s resignation, the average rate on a tracker has fallen from just 3.71pc to 3.69pc in the same timeframe, according to financial data provider Moneyfacts.

And if fixed rates are about to fall, then borrowers on tracker mortgages could be left wishing they were not at the mercy of fluctuating rates.

Borrowers looking for more flexibility may want to consider getting a tracker that they can get out of more easily, Mr Gammon said.

He said: “Tracker rates tend to have more flexibility than fixed rates, so if you need to make a decision on your mortgage deal now, there is a good argument for taking a tracker deal with no early repayment charges. Then, if fixed rates fall back further to a level that is more attractive, you may have the option to then switch onto a fixed-rate mortgage.”

Chris Sykes, of broker Private Finance, said whether a tracker mortgage is right for a borrower will depend on their personal circumstances and risk appetite.

He said for those with few savings who are unable to afford mortgage payments above a set amount, the certainty of a fixed-rate deal may be needed “in order to protect them and their family”.

However, Mr Sykes said, there was still an element of risk, adding: “You could live to be very pleased that you locked in if rates go higher than expected – or you could live to regret it if rates fall.”