Track Worlds: Great Britain's Elinor Barker secures world title in women's Points Race
The women's Keirin closed out the fifth and final day at the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin on Sunday. Emma Hinze (Germany) secured the world title in the event, racing to victory in the final round ahead of silver medallist Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) and bronze medallist Stephanie Morton (Australia).
The day started with the a continuation of the men's Sprint, which had started the previous day. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) won the world title in the gold-medal-round against Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands), who took home silver, while Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) earned bronze.
Elinor Barker of Great Britain won the women's Points Race with 50 points to top Jennifer Valente (United States of America) with 34 points, and Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) with 33 points.
Denmark's team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov secured 63 points to win the men's Madison. They beat New Zealand's team of Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate that took 33 points and the silver medal, while Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt finished with 32 points and the bronze.
Results
Men's Sprint
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
3
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
Women's Keirin
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
2
Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
3
Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
4
Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
5
Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
2
Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
3
Riyu Ohta (Japan)
4
Urszula Los (Poland)
5
Hoi yan yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2
Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3
Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
4
Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
5
Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
2
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
3
Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
4
Mathilde Gros (France)
5
Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Emma Hinze (Germany)
2
Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
3
Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
4
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
5
Charlene du Preez (South Africa)
6
Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
2
Mathilde Gros (France)
3
Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
4
Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
2
Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
3
Riyu Ohta (Japan)
4
Charlene du Preez (South Africa)
5
Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
2
Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3
Urszula Los (Poland)
4
Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
2
Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
3
Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
4
Hoi yan yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
2
Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
3
Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
4
Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
5
Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
6
Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Emma Hinze (Germany)
2
Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3
Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
4
Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
5
Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
6
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2
Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
3
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
4
Mathilde Gros (France)
5
Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
6
Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2
Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
3
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
4
Mathilde Gros (France)
5
Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
6
Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Emma Hinze (Germany)
2
Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
3
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
4
Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
5
Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
6
Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Emma Hinze (Germany)
2
Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
3
Stephanie Morton (Australia)
4
Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
5
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
6
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
7
Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
8
Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
9
Mathilde Gros (France)
10
Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
11
Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
12
Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
Women's Point Race
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
50
2
Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
34
3
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
33
4
Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
31
5
Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
30
6
Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
29
7
Maria Novolodskaya (Federation Russian)
25
8
Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
22
9
Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
12
10
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
8
11
Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
7
12
Victoire Berteau (France)
5
13
Amber Joseph (Austria)
5
14
Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
4
15
Alexandra Manly (Australia)
3
16
Maria Martins (Portugal)
2
17
Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
18
Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
19
Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
20
Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland)
21
Alice Sharpe (Ireland)
22
Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
23
Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
-19
24
Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
-40
Men's Madison
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Denmark
63
Lasse Norman Hansen
Michael Morkov
2
New Zealand
33
Campbell Stewart
Aaron Gate
3
Germany
32
Roger Kluge
Theo Reinhardt
4
Netherlands
29
Jan Willem van Schip
Yoeri Havik
5
Belgium
23
Kenny de Ketel
Robbe Ghys
6
France
14
Benjamin Thomas
Donavan Vincent Grondin
7
Italy
11
Elia Viviani
Simone Consonni
8
Switzerland
9
Thery Schir
Robin Froidevaux
9
Great Britain
9
Ethan Hayter
Oliver Wood
10
Spain
5
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Albert Torres Barcelo
11
Ireland
3
Mark Downey
Felix English
12
Poland
2
Daniel Staniszewski
Wojciech Pszczolarski
13
Austria
Andreas Graf
Andreas Muller
14
Portugal
Iuri Leitao
Ivo Oliveira
15
Australia
Cameron Meyer
Sam Welsford
16
United States
Daniel Holloway
Adrian Hegyvary
17
Hong Kong, China
King lok Cheung
Chun Wing Leung