Track Worlds: Great Britain's Elinor Barker secures world title in women's Points Race

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Elinor Barker of Great Britain celebrates after winning Womens Points Race during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 1 of 19

Image 2 of 19

Image 3 of 19

Image 4 of 19

LR Silver medalist US Jennifer Valente Gold medalist Great Britains Elinor Barker and Bronze medalist Norways Anita Yvonne Stenberg pose on the podium after the womens 25km points final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on March 1 2020 Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ AFP Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZAFP via Getty Images

Image 5 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 LR Silver medalist Jennifer Valente of USA Gold medalist Elinor Barker of Great Britain and Bronze medalist Anita Yvonne Stenberg of Norway pose on the podium after the womens 25km points final during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 6 of 19

Image 7 of 19

Gold medalists Denmarks Lasse Norman Hansen and Denmarks Michael Morkov celebrate after the mens 50km Madison final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on March 1 2020 Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ AFP Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZAFP via Getty Images

Image 8 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Lasse Norman Hansen celebrates after winning Mens Madison during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 9 of 19

Gold medalists Denmarks Lasse Norman Hansen and Denmarks Michael Morkov celebrate after the mens 50km Madison final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on March 1 2020 Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ AFP Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZAFP via Getty Images

Image 10 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov of Denmark celebrate after winning Mens Madison during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 11 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Emma Hinze of Germany celebrates on the podium after winning Womens Keirin Final during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 12 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Emma Hinze of Germany celebrates on the podium after winning Womens Keirin Final during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 13 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Emma Hinze of Germany celebrates after winning Womens Keirin Final during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 14 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Emma Hinze L of Germany competes against Stephanie Morton of Australia at Womens Keirin Quarterfinals during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 15 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Emma Hinze C of Germany competes against Stephanie Morton of Australia and Natasha Hansen of New Zealand at Womens Keirin Quarterfinals during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 16 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Harrie Lavreysen L of The Netherlands competes against Jeffrey Hoogland of The Netherlands at Mens Sprint Final during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 17 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Harrie Lavreysen of The Netherlands celebrates after winning Mens Sprint Final during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 18 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 LR Silver medalist Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands Gold medalist Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands and Bronze medalist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia pose on the podium after the mens sprint final during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 19 of 19

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Gold medalist Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands poses on the podium after the mens sprint final during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

The women's Keirin closed out the fifth and final day at the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin on Sunday. Emma Hinze (Germany) secured the world title in the event, racing to victory in the final round ahead of silver medallist Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) and bronze medallist Stephanie Morton (Australia).

The day started with the a continuation of the men's Sprint, which had started the previous day. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) won the world title in the gold-medal-round against Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands), who took home silver, while Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) earned bronze.

Elinor Barker of Great Britain won the women's Points Race with 50 points to top Jennifer Valente (United States of America) with 34 points, and Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) with 33 points.

Denmark's team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov secured 63 points to win the men's Madison. They beat New Zealand's team of Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate that took 33 points and the silver medal, while Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt finished with 32 points and the bronze.

Results

Men's Sprint





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Women's Keirin





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 2 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 3 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 4 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 5 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 2 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 3 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 4 Urszula Los (Poland) 5 Hoi yan yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 3 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 4 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 5 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 2 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 3 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 4 Mathilde Gros (France) 5 Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 3 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 4 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 5 Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 6 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 2 Mathilde Gros (France) 3 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 4 Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 3 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 4 Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 5 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 3 Urszula Los (Poland) 4 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 3 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 4 Hoi yan yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 2 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 3 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 4 Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 5 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 6 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 3 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 4 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 5 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 6 Lauriane Genest (Canada)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 3 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 4 Mathilde Gros (France) 5 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 6 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 3 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 4 Mathilde Gros (France) 5 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 6 Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 3 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 4 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 5 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 6 Madalyn Godby (United States of America)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 3 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 4 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 5 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 6 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 8 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 9 Mathilde Gros (France) 10 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 11 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 12 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Point Race





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 50 2 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 34 3 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 33 4 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 31 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) 30 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 29 7 Maria Novolodskaya (Federation Russian) 25 8 Trine Schmidt (Denmark) 22 9 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 12 10 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 8 11 Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 7 12 Victoire Berteau (France) 5 13 Amber Joseph (Austria) 5 14 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 4 15 Alexandra Manly (Australia) 3 16 Maria Martins (Portugal) 2 17 Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China) 18 Lena Mettraux (Switzerland) 19 Verena Eberhardt (Austria) 20 Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland) 21 Alice Sharpe (Ireland) 22 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 23 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) -19 24 Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) -40

Men's Madison



