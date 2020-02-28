Track Worlds: Ganna defends Individual Pursuit title

UCI Track World Championships

Ad

Filippo Ganna beat his previous Individual Pursuit World Record Friday in Berlin to defend his UCI Track World Championships title, setting a new best world mark of 04:01.934 in the qualifying round.

The 23-year-old Italian, who rides on the road for Team Ineos, went on to beat American Ashton Lambie by 04.173 in the finals to defend his rainbow jersey. Corentin Ermenault (France) beat Jonathan Milan (Italy) for bronze.

The women's Omnium was also decided on Friday, with Yumi Kajihara emerging victorious after four events, beating Letizia Paternoster (Italy) by 11 points and Daria Pikulik (Poland) by 20.



The Japanese rider won the opening Scratch Race, was second in the Tempo Race, third in the Elimination Race and eighth in the closing Points Race, which Paternoster won.





Germany's Emma Hinze took top honours on the women's Sprint, cruising past Wai Sze Lee (China) in the semi-finals and then disposing of Russia's Anastasiia Voinova in two heats to take the gold. Lee beat Canada's Kelsey Mitchell for bronze.

The men decided two more rainbow jerseys Friday, with Dutchman Sam Ligtlee clocking the best time and the rainbow jersey in the 1km Time Trial and New Zealand's Corbin Strong winning the points race ahead of Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) and Roy Eefting (Netherlands).





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 2 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 3 Clara Copponi (France) 4 Maria Martins (Portugal) 5 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 6 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 7 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 8 Georgia Baker (Australia) 9 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 10 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 11 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 12 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 14 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 16 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 17 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 18 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 19 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 20 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 20 Laura Kenny (Great Britain) 20 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan) 20 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 20 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Lafargue (France) 0:00:59.324 2 Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:00.266 3 Michael de Almeida (France) 0:00:00.650 4 Vincent de Haitre (Canada) 0:00:00.694 5 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 0:00:00.709 6 Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 0:00:00.908 7 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia) 0:00:00.981 8 Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) 0:00:00.987 9 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 0:00:01.126 10 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 0:00:01.347 11 Melvin Landerneau (France) 0:00:01.437 12 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 0:00:01.502 13 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 0:00:01.553 14 Alexander Porter (Australia) 0:00:01.636 15 Cameron Scott (Australia) 0:00:01.733 16 Samuel Dakin (New Zealand) 0:00:01.880 17 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 0:00:02.007 18 Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan) 0:00:02.335 19 Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:02.676 20 Yongjia Luo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:03.306 21 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 0:00:03.407 22 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) 0:00:03.781 DNS Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:04:01.934 2 Ashton Lambie (United States of America) 0:00:01.706 3 Corentin Ermenault (France) 0:00:05.659 4 Jonathan Milan (Italy) 0:00:06.160 5 Felix Gross (Germany) 0:00:06.994 6 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 0:00:07.777 7 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 0:00:08.368 8 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 0:00:08.895 9 Domenic Weinstein (Germany) 0:00:10.637 10 Davide Plebani (Italy) 0:00:11.468 11 Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) 0:00:13.794 12 Jay Lamoureux (Canada) 0:00:15.131 13 Lucas Plapp (Australia) 0:00:16.586 14 Thomas Denis (France) 0:00:17.055 15 Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus) 0:00:17.410 16 Wojciech Ziolkowski (Poland) 0:00:19.528 17 Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan) 0:00:22.977 18 Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia) 0:00:43.644 DNS Lev Gonov (Russian Federation)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 27 2 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 26 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 22 4 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 6 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 2 6 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 2 7 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 1 8 Laura Kenny (Great Britain) 9 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 10 Maria Martins (Portugal) 11 Georgia Baker (Australia) 12 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 13 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 14 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 15 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 16 Clara Copponi (France) 17 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 18 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 19 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 20 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 21 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan) DNS Allison Beveridge (Canada) DNS Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) DNS Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 2 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 3 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 4 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 5 Maria Martins (Portugal) 6 Georgia Baker (Australia) 7 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 8 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 9 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 10 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 11 Laura Kenny (Great Britain) 12 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 13 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 14 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 15 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 16 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 17 Clara Copponi (France) 18 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 19 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 20 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 21 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:59.495 2 Quentin Lafargue (France) 0:00:00.254 3 Michael de Almeida (France) 0:00:00.608 4 Vincent de Haitre (Canada) 0:00:00.624 5 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 0:00:00.835 6 Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 0:00:01.105 7 Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) 0:00:01.212 8 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia) 0:00:01.400 9 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 10 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 11 Melvin Landerneau (France) 12 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 13 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 14 Alexander Porter (Australia) 15 Cameron Scott (Australia) 16 Samuel Dakin (New Zealand) 17 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 18 Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan) 19 Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China) 20 Yongjia Luo (People's Republic of China) 21 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 22 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:04:03.875 2 Ashton Lambie (United States of America) 0:00:04.173 3 Corentin Ermenault (France) 0:00:06.046 4 Jonathan Milan (Italy) 0:00:09.292 5 Felix Gross (Germany) 6 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 7 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 8 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 9 Domenic Weinstein (Germany) 10 Davide Plebani (Italy) 11 Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) 12 Jay Lamoureux (Canada) 13 Lucas Plapp (Australia) 14 Thomas Denis (France) 15 Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus) 16 Wojciech Ziolkowski (Poland) 17 Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan) 18 Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia) Lev Gonov (Russian Federation)









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 2 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 2 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 2 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 3 Laura Kenny (Great Britain) 4 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 8 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 9 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 10 Maria Martins (Portugal) 11 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 12 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 14 Clara Copponi (France) 15 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 16 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 17 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 18 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 19 Georgia Baker (Australia) 20 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan) 21 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) Allison Beveridge (Canada) Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 121 2 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 109 3 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 100 4 Maria Martins (Portugal) 92 5 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 85 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 85 7 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 83 8 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 82 9 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 66 10 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 64 11 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 63 12 Laura Kenny (Great Britain) 60 13 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 58 14 Georgia Baker (Australia) 56 15 Clara Copponi (France) 55 16 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 36 17 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 34 18 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 34 19 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 28 20 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan) -16 21 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) -52 DNF Allison Beveridge (Canada) DNF Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) DNF Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)









# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)



