Track World Cup: Great Britain, Denmark take team pursuit gold

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen of Denmark in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen of Denmark in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los of Poland ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

(Image credit: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)

Wei Zhuang and Linyin Zhang of China ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

(Image credit: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Migle Marozaite and Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

(Image credit: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)

Glasgow World Cup: Kyra Lamberink and Shanne Braspennincx of The Netherlands ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

(Image credit: Picture by Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)

(Image credit: SWPix.com)





Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Men's Team Pursuit first round

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Ellie Dickinson of Great Britain before the Women's Team Pursuit first round

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Simone Consonni and Francesco Lamon of Italy after the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Milly Tanner and Lauren Bate in the team sprint

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald, Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans of Great Britain during the Women's team pursuit

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Great Britain laps Belgium in women's Team Pursuit

The second day of track racing opened with the Team Pursuits at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome on Friday.

Great Britain dominated the women's team pursuit with Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, who lapped their competitors from the Belgium partway through the event, which meant that they automatically advanced to the gold-medal round.

In the final, they solidly beat Germany, with Italy taking out the bronze in a squeaker with France.

In the men's team pursuit, Italy advanced to the gold-medal final after posting the fastest time in the first round of 3:49.464. The team includes Francesco Lamon, Liam Bertazzo, Simone Consonni and Filippo Ganna.

In the final against Denmark, Italy were fastest out of the gate, but slipped behind by the midpoint by a tenth of a second. The European champions edged out another half a second to take another gold after winning in Minsk.

The morning session also hosted the qualifying rounds of the men's and women's Team Sprints. Great Britain's team of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny were the fastest of the men's teams posting a time of 43.084 to beat France and Beat Cycling Club.

Russia's team of Ekaterina Rogovaya and Daria Shmeleva posted the fastest time in the women's Team Sprints qualifying round with 33.039 to beat Lithuania and People's Republic of China.

Russia went on to top China by a narrow 0.003 second margin to win the gold medal, with Team Erdgas.2012 topping Lithuania for bronze.

In the men's team sprint, the Dutchmen continued their domination - easily topping Russia and then hammering Great Britain in the final by more than a second. France claimed the bronze ahead of the Beat Cycling Club trade team.

Men's Team Pursuit





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark 0:03:49.246 2 Italy 0:03:49.920 3 France 0:03:52.143 4 Great Britain 0:03:55.450





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Switzerland 0:03:53.104 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland 2 Australia 0:03:55.895 Joshua Duffy (Aus) Australia Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:50.900 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Great Britain Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 2 Germany 0:03:57.281 Richard Banusch (Ger) Germany Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany Justin Wolf (Ger) Germany





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:03:49.464 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 2 France 0:03:52.422 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) France Thomas Denis (Fra) France Corentin Ermenault (Fra) France Valentin Tabellion (Fra) France





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark 0:03:48.908 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Denmark Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark 2 HUB - Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:03:52.755 John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team Daniel Bigham (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team Kyle Gordon (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team William Perrett (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team Jonathan Wale (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team

Women's Team Pursuit





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:12.244 2 Germany 0:04:14.522 3 Italy 0:04:19.469 4 France 0:04:19.868





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:23.304 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Australia Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia Alex Martin-wallace (Aus) Australia Macey Stewart (Aus) Australia Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 2 Ireland 0:04:27.962 Lara Gillespie (Irl) Ireland Mia Griffin (Irl) Ireland Kelly Murphy (Irl) Ireland Alice Sharpe (Irl) Ireland





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:04:20.355 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy 2 Poland 0:04:30.254 Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland Karolina Karasiewicz (Pol) Poland Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:04:15.696 Franziska Brausse (Ger) Germany Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany Lisa Klein (Ger) Germany Mieke Kroger (Ger) Germany 2 France 0:04:19.212 Clara Copponi (Fra) France Marion Borras (Fra) France Coralie Demay (Fra) France Valentine Fortin (Fra) France Marie le Net (Fra) France





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belgium OVL Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium 2 Great Britain Neah Evans (GBr) Great Britain Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Team Sprint





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:42.163 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 2 Great Britain 0:00:43.515 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 3 France 0:00:42.813 Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France 4 Beat Cycling Club 0:00:43.261 Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:42.406 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 2 Russian Federation 0:00:43.307 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beat Cycling Club 0:00:43.115 Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 2 Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:43.459 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:42.922 Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France 2 Australia 0:00:44.440 Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:42.497 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 Poland 0:00:43.342 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:43.084 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 France 0:00:43.269 Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France 3 Beat Cycling Club 0:00:43.276 Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 4 Netherlands 0:00:43.389 Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 5 Russian Federation 0:00:43.453 Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 6 Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:43.529 Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 7 Australia 0:00:43.562 Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia 8 Poland 0:00:43.787 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 9 Czech Republic 0:00:44.100 Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 10 People'ss Republic Of China 0:00:44.369 Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Spain 0:00:44.650 Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 12 Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 0:00:45.165 Daniil Komkov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team Alexey Nosov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 13 Track - Team - Brandenburg 0:00:45.978 Eric Engler (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg Carl Hinze (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg Anton Hohne (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg

Women's Team Sprint





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russian Federation 0:00:32.789 Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation 2 People's Republic Of China 0:00:32.792 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:32.953 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 4 Lithuania 0:00:33.399 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:33.283 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 2 Netherlands 0:00:33.341 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 People's Republic Of China 0:00:32.802 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Great Britain 0:00:33.436 Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain Millicent Tanner (GBr) Great Britain





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lithuania 0:00:33.243 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.440 Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russian Federation 0:00:32.805 Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation 2 Poland 0:00:33.559 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland Urszula Los (Pol) Poland



