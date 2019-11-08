Track World Cup: Great Britain, Denmark take team pursuit gold
Great Britain laps Belgium in women's Team Pursuit
The second day of track racing opened with the Team Pursuits at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome on Friday.
Great Britain dominated the women's team pursuit with Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, who lapped their competitors from the Belgium partway through the event, which meant that they automatically advanced to the gold-medal round.
In the final, they solidly beat Germany, with Italy taking out the bronze in a squeaker with France.
In the men's team pursuit, Italy advanced to the gold-medal final after posting the fastest time in the first round of 3:49.464. The team includes Francesco Lamon, Liam Bertazzo, Simone Consonni and Filippo Ganna.
In the final against Denmark, Italy were fastest out of the gate, but slipped behind by the midpoint by a tenth of a second. The European champions edged out another half a second to take another gold after winning in Minsk.
The morning session also hosted the qualifying rounds of the men's and women's Team Sprints. Great Britain's team of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny were the fastest of the men's teams posting a time of 43.084 to beat France and Beat Cycling Club.
Russia's team of Ekaterina Rogovaya and Daria Shmeleva posted the fastest time in the women's Team Sprints qualifying round with 33.039 to beat Lithuania and People's Republic of China.
Russia went on to top China by a narrow 0.003 second margin to win the gold medal, with Team Erdgas.2012 topping Lithuania for bronze.
In the men's team sprint, the Dutchmen continued their domination - easily topping Russia and then hammering Great Britain in the final by more than a second. France claimed the bronze ahead of the Beat Cycling Club trade team.
Men's Team Pursuit
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Denmark
0:03:49.246
2
Italy
0:03:49.920
3
France
0:03:52.143
4
Great Britain
0:03:55.450
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Switzerland
0:03:53.104
Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
2
Australia
0:03:55.895
Joshua Duffy (Aus) Australia
Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia
Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Great Britain
0:03:50.900
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Great Britain
Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
2
Germany
0:03:57.281
Richard Banusch (Ger) Germany
Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany
Justin Wolf (Ger) Germany
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Italy
0:03:49.464
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
2
France
0:03:52.422
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) France
Thomas Denis (Fra) France
Corentin Ermenault (Fra) France
Valentin Tabellion (Fra) France
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Denmark
0:03:48.908
Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Denmark
Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark
2
HUB - Huub Wattbike Test Team
0:03:52.755
John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
Daniel Bigham (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
Kyle Gordon (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
William Perrett (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
Jonathan Wale (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
Women's Team Pursuit
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Great Britain
0:04:12.244
2
Germany
0:04:14.522
3
Italy
0:04:19.469
4
France
0:04:19.868
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Australia
0:04:23.304
Kristina Clonan (Aus) Australia
Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia
Alex Martin-wallace (Aus) Australia
Macey Stewart (Aus) Australia
Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
2
Ireland
0:04:27.962
Lara Gillespie (Irl) Ireland
Mia Griffin (Irl) Ireland
Kelly Murphy (Irl) Ireland
Alice Sharpe (Irl) Ireland
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Italy
0:04:20.355
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy
Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
2
Poland
0:04:30.254
Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
Karolina Karasiewicz (Pol) Poland
Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Germany
0:04:15.696
Franziska Brausse (Ger) Germany
Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
Lisa Klein (Ger) Germany
Mieke Kroger (Ger) Germany
2
France
0:04:19.212
Clara Copponi (Fra) France
Marion Borras (Fra) France
Coralie Demay (Fra) France
Valentine Fortin (Fra) France
Marie le Net (Fra) France
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Belgium
OVL
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
2
Great Britain
Neah Evans (GBr) Great Britain
Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
Men's Team Sprint
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Netherlands
0:00:42.163
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
2
Great Britain
0:00:43.515
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3
France
0:00:42.813
Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France
4
Beat Cycling Club
0:00:43.261
Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Netherlands
0:00:42.406
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
2
Russian Federation
0:00:43.307
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Beat Cycling Club
0:00:43.115
Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
2
Team Erdgas.2012
0:00:43.459
Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
France
0:00:42.922
Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France
2
Australia
0:00:44.440
Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia
Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Great Britain
0:00:42.497
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2
Poland
0:00:43.342
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Great Britain
0:00:43.084
Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2
France
0:00:43.269
Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France
3
Beat Cycling Club
0:00:43.276
Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
4
Netherlands
0:00:43.389
Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
5
Russian Federation
0:00:43.453
Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
6
Team Erdgas.2012
0:00:43.529
Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
7
Australia
0:00:43.562
Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia
Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia
8
Poland
0:00:43.787
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
9
Czech Republic
0:00:44.100
Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
10
People'ss Republic Of China
0:00:44.369
Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
11
Spain
0:00:44.650
Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
12
Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
0:00:45.165
Daniil Komkov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
Alexey Nosov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
13
Track - Team - Brandenburg
0:00:45.978
Eric Engler (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
Carl Hinze (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
Anton Hohne (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
Women's Team Sprint
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Russian Federation
0:00:32.789
Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
2
People's Republic Of China
0:00:32.792
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China
3
Team Erdgas.2012
0:00:32.953
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
4
Lithuania
0:00:33.399
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Team Erdgas.2012
0:00:33.283
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
2
Netherlands
0:00:33.341
Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
People's Republic Of China
0:00:32.802
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China
2
Great Britain
0:00:33.436
Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
Millicent Tanner (GBr) Great Britain
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lithuania
0:00:33.243
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2
Corima Yulong Cycling Team
0:00:33.440
Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Russian Federation
0:00:32.805
Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
2
Poland
0:00:33.559
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Russian Federation
0:00:33.039
Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
2
Lithuania
0:00:33.421
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
3
People's Republic Of China
0:00:33.440
Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China
Linyin Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
4
Team Erdgas.2012
0:00:33.448
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
5
Netherlands
0:00:33.457
Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
6
Great Britain
0:00:33.537
Millicent Tanner (GBr) Great Britain
Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
7
Corima Yulong Cycling Team
0:00:33.549
Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
8
Poland
0:00:33.795
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
9
Colombia
0:00:33.838
Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
10
Spain
0:00:33.838
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
11
Italy
0:00:33.914
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
12
Korea
0:00:34.442
Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea
Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
13
Indonesia
0:00:35.128
Elga Kharisma Novanda (Ina) Indonesia
Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
14
Ukraine
0:00:36.983
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine