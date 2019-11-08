Track World Cup: Great Britain, Denmark take team pursuit gold

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen of Denmark in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.
Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen of Denmark in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.

Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los of Poland ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying
Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen of Denmark in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Wei Zhuang and Linyin Zhang of China ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying
Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los of Poland ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

(Image credit: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)

Migle Marozaite and Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying
Wei Zhuang and Linyin Zhang of China ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

(Image credit: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Glasgow World Cup: Kyra Lamberink and Shanne Braspennincx of The Netherlands ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying
Migle Marozaite and Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

(Image credit: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)

Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.
Glasgow World Cup: Kyra Lamberink and Shanne Braspennincx of The Netherlands ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

(Image credit: Picture by Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)

(Image credit: SWPix.com)


Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Men's Team Pursuit first round
Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Ellie Dickinson of Great Britain before the Women's Team Pursuit first round
Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Men's Team Pursuit first round

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Simone Consonni and Francesco Lamon of Italy after the men's team pursuit
Ellie Dickinson of Great Britain before the Women's Team Pursuit first round

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Milly Tanner and Lauren Bate in the team sprint
Simone Consonni and Francesco Lamon of Italy after the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Milly Tanner and Lauren Bate in the team sprint
Milly Tanner and Lauren Bate in the team sprint

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald, Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans of Great Britain during the Women's team pursuit
Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald, Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans of Great Britain during the Women's team pursuit

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Great Britain laps Belgium in women's Team Pursuit

The second day of track racing opened with the Team Pursuits at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome on Friday.

Great Britain dominated the women's team pursuit with Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, who lapped their competitors from the Belgium partway through the event, which meant that they automatically advanced to the gold-medal round.

In the final, they solidly beat Germany, with Italy taking out the bronze in a squeaker with France.

In the men's team pursuit, Italy advanced to the gold-medal final after posting the fastest time in the first round of 3:49.464. The team includes Francesco Lamon, Liam Bertazzo, Simone Consonni and Filippo Ganna.

In the final against Denmark, Italy were fastest out of the gate, but slipped behind by the midpoint by a tenth of a second. The European champions edged out another half a second to take another gold after winning in Minsk.

The morning session also hosted the qualifying rounds of the men's and women's Team Sprints. Great Britain's team of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny were the fastest of the men's teams posting a time of 43.084 to beat France and Beat Cycling Club.

Russia's team of Ekaterina Rogovaya and Daria Shmeleva posted the fastest time in the women's Team Sprints qualifying round with 33.039 to beat Lithuania and People's Republic of China.

Russia went on to top China by a narrow 0.003 second margin to win the gold medal, with Team Erdgas.2012 topping Lithuania for bronze.

In the men's team sprint, the Dutchmen continued their domination - easily topping Russia and then hammering Great Britain in the final by more than a second. France claimed the bronze ahead of the Beat Cycling Club trade team.

Men's Team Pursuit


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Denmark

0:03:49.246

2

Italy

0:03:49.920

3

France

0:03:52.143

4

Great Britain

0:03:55.450


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Switzerland

0:03:53.104

Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland

Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland

Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland

Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland

2

Australia

0:03:55.895

Joshua Duffy (Aus) Australia

Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia

Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia

Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Great Britain

0:03:50.900

Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain

Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain

Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Great Britain

Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain

2

Germany

0:03:57.281

Richard Banusch (Ger) Germany

Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany

Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany

Justin Wolf (Ger) Germany


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Italy

0:03:49.464

Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy

Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy

Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy

2

France

0:03:52.422

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) France

Thomas Denis (Fra) France

Corentin Ermenault (Fra) France

Valentin Tabellion (Fra) France


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Denmark

0:03:48.908

Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark

Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark

Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Denmark

Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark

2

HUB - Huub Wattbike Test Team

0:03:52.755

John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team

Daniel Bigham (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team

Kyle Gordon (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team

William Perrett (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team

Jonathan Wale (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team

Women's Team Pursuit


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Great Britain

0:04:12.244

2

Germany

0:04:14.522

3

Italy

0:04:19.469

4

France

0:04:19.868


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Australia

0:04:23.304

Kristina Clonan (Aus) Australia

Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia

Alex Martin-wallace (Aus) Australia

Macey Stewart (Aus) Australia

Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia

2

Ireland

0:04:27.962

Lara Gillespie (Irl) Ireland

Mia Griffin (Irl) Ireland

Kelly Murphy (Irl) Ireland

Alice Sharpe (Irl) Ireland


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Italy

0:04:20.355

Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy

Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy

Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy

Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy

2

Poland

0:04:30.254

Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland

Karolina Karasiewicz (Pol) Poland

Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland

Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Germany

0:04:15.696

Franziska Brausse (Ger) Germany

Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany

Lisa Klein (Ger) Germany

Mieke Kroger (Ger) Germany

2

France

0:04:19.212

Clara Copponi (Fra) France

Marion Borras (Fra) France

Coralie Demay (Fra) France

Valentine Fortin (Fra) France

Marie le Net (Fra) France


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Belgium

OVL

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium

Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium

Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium

Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium

2

Great Britain

Neah Evans (GBr) Great Britain

Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain

Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain

Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Team Sprint


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Netherlands

0:00:42.163

Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands

Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands

Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands

2

Great Britain

0:00:43.515

Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain

Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain

Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

3

France

0:00:42.813

Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France

Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France

Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France

4

Beat Cycling Club

0:00:43.261

Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Netherlands

0:00:42.406

Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands

Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands

Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands

2

Russian Federation

0:00:43.307

Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation

Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation

Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Beat Cycling Club

0:00:43.115

Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

2

Team Erdgas.2012

0:00:43.459

Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

France

0:00:42.922

Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France

Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France

Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France

2

Australia

0:00:44.440

Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia

Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia

Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Great Britain

0:00:42.497

Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain

Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain

Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

2

Poland

0:00:43.342

Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland

Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Great Britain

0:00:43.084

Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain

Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

2

France

0:00:43.269

Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France

Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France

3

Beat Cycling Club

0:00:43.276

Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

4

Netherlands

0:00:43.389

Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands

Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands

Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands

5

Russian Federation

0:00:43.453

Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation

Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation

Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

6

Team Erdgas.2012

0:00:43.529

Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

7

Australia

0:00:43.562

Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia

Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia

Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia

8

Poland

0:00:43.787

Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland

Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland

9

Czech Republic

0:00:44.100

Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic

Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic

10

People'ss Republic Of China

0:00:44.369

Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China

11

Spain

0:00:44.650

Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain

Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

12

Marathon - Tula Cycling Team

0:00:45.165

Daniil Komkov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team

Alexey Nosov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team

Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team

13

Track - Team - Brandenburg

0:00:45.978

Eric Engler (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg

Carl Hinze (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg

Anton Hohne (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg

Women's Team Sprint


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Russian Federation

0:00:32.789

Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation

2

People's Republic Of China

0:00:32.792

Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China

3

Team Erdgas.2012

0:00:32.953

Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

4

Lithuania

0:00:33.399

Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Team Erdgas.2012

0:00:33.283

Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

2

Netherlands

0:00:33.341

Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

People's Republic Of China

0:00:32.802

Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China

2

Great Britain

0:00:33.436

Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain

Millicent Tanner (GBr) Great Britain


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Lithuania

0:00:33.243

Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

2

Corima Yulong Cycling Team

0:00:33.440

Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Russian Federation

0:00:32.805

Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation

2

Poland

0:00:33.559

Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland

Urszula Los (Pol) Poland


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Russian Federation

0:00:33.039

Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation

2

Lithuania

0:00:33.421

Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

3

People's Republic Of China

0:00:33.440

Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Linyin Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China

4

Team Erdgas.2012

0:00:33.448

Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

5

Netherlands

0:00:33.457

Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands

Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

6

Great Britain

0:00:33.537

Millicent Tanner (GBr) Great Britain

Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain

7

Corima Yulong Cycling Team

0:00:33.549

Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

8

Poland

0:00:33.795

Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland

Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

9

Colombia

0:00:33.838

Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

10

Spain

0:00:33.838

Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

11

Italy

0:00:33.914

Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy

12

Korea

0:00:34.442

Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea

Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

13

Indonesia

0:00:35.128

Elga Kharisma Novanda (Ina) Indonesia

Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

14

Ukraine

0:00:36.983

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

