How to track your sleep with an Apple Watch

Do you want to track your sleep with the Apple Watch? With the release of WatchOS 7 for Apple Watch Series 3 devices and later, you can now track your sleep using the in-built sleep-tracking feature. If you’re rocking an older Apple Watch, there’s no need to worry — there are a few sleep tracking workarounds involving apps and using your iPhone. However, none are ideal, and we’ll also fill you in on the one big drawback that may change your mind about using the Apple Watch to track sleep at all.

Sleep tracking with WatchOS 7

Apple has finally added the long-awaited sleep-tracking feature to Apple Watch with WatchOS 7. It’s pretty simple to use, too. Just set a bedtime and wake-up time, and the Apple Watch will help you get a good night’s rest. We all know that sleep hygiene is important — relaxing before you drift off to sleep — and the Wind Down feature helps to minimize distractions before bedtime, such as switching your iPhone to Do Not Disturb and changing the lock screen to a less-distracting interface. As soon as it’s your scheduled bedtime, the Apple Watch starts automatically tracking sleep.

Your sleep data tracked through the Apple Watch integrates with the Apple Health app, and through the app, you can see statistics based on how much shut-eye you’re getting and receive tips for better sleep. Each morning when you wake up, your Apple Watch provides you with a summary of your night’s sleep — as well as a battery indicator to remind you to charge your device.

Think about the battery

Here’s where sleep tracking with the Apple Watch falls down somewhat. The battery needs charging on a daily basis, so there won’t be any time for that if you’re wearing it all day and night. Of course, you could set aside a different time to charge your Watch, if that works for your schedule. If you don’t want to wear your Watch in bed, or if you have an older device, you could use a third-party sleep tracking app. Bear in mind that some apps may require you to have your iPhone on the bed with you, which is also an undesirable (and probably quite unsafe) place to charge it.

Sleep tracking using the iPhone is possible, but it comes with many compromises.

Sleep-tracking apps

There are plenty of third-party sleep-tracking options available from the App Store. Most of these apps require your iPhone to be used in addition to your Apple Watch. Here are four options to consider trying out.

AutoSleep Tracker

There is no absolute requirement to wear your Apple Watch in bed with the AutoSleep app. If you do, it uses the Watch’s sensors to establish when you sleep and will then monitor movement and heart rate to provide a sleep score in the morning. If you decide not to wear the Watch while sleeping, the app operates using your iPhone and will only record the amount of time you sleep.

The app costs $4, has consistently good ratings in the App Store, and is one of the most popular sleep-tracking apps to download. However, to provide meaningful metrics, you’ll have to wear your Apple Watch and find another time to charge it — so, if you have a Series 3 Watch or later, you may as well use the built-in sleep-tracking feature.

Pillow