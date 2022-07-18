Track and field world championships: Devon Allen DQ'd in men's 110-meter hurdles, Grant Holloway wins

Lindsay Schnell, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
EUGENE, Oregon — American Grant Holloway defended his world championship in the 110-meter hurdles, winning the 2022 world title Sunday night at Hayward Field. Holloway, who won the silver at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, ran 13.03 in the final.

It was a wild final. American Devon Allen, who will try to make the Philadelphia Eagles roster later this summer, was disqualified after a false start by one thousandth of a second. And that came just minutes after Hansle Parchment from Jamaica, who ran the second fastest time in the semifinals, clipped his trail (right) leg on the hurdle next to him in warmups. In obvious pain, Parchment scratched at the last second.

Trey Cunningham of the United States took silver in 13.08 and Asier Martinez of Spain finished with bronze in 13.17.

Allen has had a difficult few weeks following the death of his father, Louis Allen Jr., in June. (The family is still waiting to learn the cause of death.) After qualifying for the semifinals here, Allen said his dad would have “the best seat in the house,” watching his son race from above.

Damian Czykier of Poland (left) and Devon Allen of the U.S. compete in during a semifinals heat of the men's 110-meter hurdles.
A two-sport star while at the University of Oregon, Allen will now turn his attention to the NFL. Philadelphia, which starts training camp on July 26, signed Allen in April after he ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash.

Should he make the team, he will be a 27-year-old rookie. Allen had initially planned to go back to football in 2020, but COVID and the subsequent Olympic delay changed his schedule.

Allen’s dreams might be ambitious, but he’s got at least one NFLer believing in him.

Robert Griffin III, Baylor’s Heisman-winning quarterback and the 2012 NFL offensive rookie of the year with Washington, said there’s no doubt Allen can succeed as a professional wide receiver.

“He can catch, he can run routes,” said Griffin III, himself a former NCAA All-American in the 400 hurdles. “If you watch his college tape, you’ll see he can catch the ball. If he makes that team, because of what he does as a football player, not just because of his speed, DBs are gonna know. As soon as they see Devon Allen in the game, they’re gonna start backing up.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Devon Allen disqualified at track and field world championships

