How To Track Down Forgotten 401(k) Money

John Csiszar
·4 min read
Inti St Clair / Getty Images
Inti St Clair / Getty Images

Although the idea of “forgotten money” may sound strange to some people, the truth is that there is a lot of misplaced 401(k) money floating around America. According to Capitalize, as of 2021, there were over 24 million forgotten 401(k) accounts, with assets totaling $1.35 trillion. In many cases, “lost” 401(k) money is the result of changing jobs, with retirement plan paperwork getting lost in the shuffle. Smaller 401(k) balances are more likely to be forgotten than large ones, but even sizable accounts can sometimes be overlooked, especially when workers have the misguided notion that they aren’t entitled to them if they leave a company. If you feel like you may have misplaced some 401(k) money over the course of your working career – or if you’re now curious to check – here are the places you should look to find it.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz
Read: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Start With Your Former Employer

The best place to track down forgotten 401(k) money is generally your former employer. For starters, your former employer likely had the bulk if not the entirety of your retirement savings, as you likely rolled any prior balances into your then-new employer’s plan. Simply call, message or email your former employer’s Human Resources department and ask if you have any vested balances in any plans that you may have left behind. The HR department should have an accurate record of your available plan assets if any.

Look Up Old 401(k) Statements

Hopefully, you’ve kept any old 401(k) statements you received from any prior employers. Those are the best documents you can have if you’re looking to prove that you left any 401(k) money behind. Not only should your statements list any vested balances, but it should also have contact information that you can use to track them down. Remember that while old 401(k) statements can refresh your memory of any accounts you may have, the information printed on them may not always be accurate. For example, your balances may have grown or fallen significantly since the date of the statement. In the case of old documents, your accounts may no longer exist, as they may have been rolled over or withdrawn any time after the statement was issued.

POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Check With the Department of Labor

If you’re missing information about your former employers and any potentially lost 401(k) balances, start with the U.S Department of Labor. Every employer with a benefit plan is required to have a Form 5500 on file with the DOL. You can use this annual report to track down contact information for any of your former employers. Another option is to register an account on the DOL’s FreeERISA site, which is a free way to look up information about accounts at former employers.

Visit Unclaimed Assets Web Sites

Another resource for finding any type of “lost money” in general is an unclaimed asset website. Generally run by individual states or federal agencies, these sites list money that individuals may claim from a variety of locations from state taxing authorities to lottery divisions. It’s possible that some or all of your 401(k) accounts may appear on these sites, but in general, they are far less accurate and reliable than the records your old employers will have. For example, sites may have information that was accurate at one time but is now woefully out-of-date, or they may not have access to all of the funds that you have outstanding. Follow up any leads you get from these types of sites, but don’t pin your hopes on finding all or even any of your lost 401(k) funds this way.

The Bottom Line

If you’re worried you might be missing out on some of your 401(k) money, don’t fret. As long as you were vested in the funds when you left your employer, you’re still legally entitled to that money, and there are many sources you can use to help find it. You might have to put in some leg work to track all of it down – and you’ll still need to process some paperwork in order to receive it – but you don’t have to worry about actually “losing” it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Track Down Forgotten 401(k) Money

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Where Christian Koloko fits on the Raptors and what it means moving forward

    Selecting Koloko shows the Raptors are not confined to the centreless vision they ran out last season.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.

  • In Gee Chun races to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women's PGA Championship following a sensational start. In fact, no player has ever been further ahead after 18 holes at a women's major. Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke advantage after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tyin

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing tied for 16th place. Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.