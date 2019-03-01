Track Cycling World Championships: Laura Kenny withdraws from the Omnium

Laura Kenny has withdrawn from riding the Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, with Katie Archibald set to ride in her place for Great Britain.

Kenny, a two-time Olympic champion in the event, indicated after Thursday's team pursuit that she had been feeling off her game this week, prompting her to step aside.

"I am absolutely gutted to announce that I won't be riding in the Omnium at the world championships today," Kenny wrote on Instagram.

Kenny added: "I haven't been feeling right all week for reasons we're not sure of, but we do know my performances in the team pursuit over the last two days have been well off where I have been in training over the last two weeks.

"I would have given the Omnium my best shot and I really wanted to do it but with the depth of the squad it was decided that it was better that I didn't compete and give someone else the opportunity.

"I agree with the decision and I think Katie will do a brilliant job. I wish her, and all my team mates, the best of luck for the rest of the competition."

Archibald won the Omnium world title at the 2017 world championships in Hong Kong. The 24-year-old is also slated to ride in the Madison on Saturday alongside Neah Evans.

These championships have not proved a particularly happy one for the Kennys.

Laura sought to take the blame for Britain finishing second to Australia in the women's team pursuit on Thursday, saying she was unable to do full turns on the front, while on Wednesday Jason and the men's team sprint squad were disappointed to miss out on the medal rounds.

