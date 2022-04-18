The TRACK at New Balance Fuses Sports, Culture and Innovation

Brycen Saunders
·2 min read

New Balance has unveiled its new state-of-the-art facility that seeks to further bridge the gap between sports, culture and innovation. Located in Boston, Massachusetts, the multi-sport facility's grand opening hosted an array of guests from musicians, actors, athletes and more.

Emceed by Euphoria actress and New-Balance brand ambassador Storm Reid, the event's launch represented a wider welcoming of culture's multidimensionality. Following the opening welcome by Reid and New Balance's president and CEO Joe Preston, was a fashion presentation showcasing the forthcoming evolution of New Balance apparel. Presentation looks blended sportswear and tailored dress notes with pieces like relaxed-fit suits, contemporary overcoats, oversized cardigans, jackets, technical cargo pants, tracksuits and more. Outfitted with staple colors of beige, slate gray, and brown, collection garments were livened by pops of tangerine, pine green, lime green and contemporary plaid patterns. Rounding out the presentation was an array of New Balance sneakers.

To further celebrate the launch was a special performance by brand ambassador Jack Harlow. Accompanied by DJ and record executive DJ Drama, Harlow performed a medley of tracks, which included his new song "First Class," "Nail Tech," "Route 66," Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" which features Harlow and more.

With New Balance's new facility, the sportswear giant has plans to further develop the landscape of athletics. The facility features a dual terrain indoor track that can be converted to a field, basketball, soccer and volleyball courts, a sports research lab, a 50,000 square foot concert venue and a beer hall. Aside from the multifunctional track, the sports research lab remains a facility highlight as the New Balance team can work with training athletes and make real-time performance updates due to a range of world-class equipment. The tools include 360-degree motion capture equipment, high-tech imaging, force plates that measure foot depression, a hyperbaric chamber and more.

"Fifty years ago this month, Jim Davis purchased New Balance and together with Anne, they have led the tremendous growth of our brand into the global athletic leader we are today, while still maintaining our unique company culture," said Joe Preston. "Jim also had the bold vision to completely transform the area around our global headquarters in Boston into a vibrant world-class sports hub for athletes and fans including the debut today of The TRACK at New Balance."

Undoubtedly, The TRACK at New Balance is poised to expand the landscape of athletic innovation and culture in Boston and abroad. Check out the gallery above for a look at the launch event.

In case you missed it, JJJJound teases an "Olive/Black" New Balance 990v3.

