Tracing a century of HMV, the label which laid the foundation of Indian music industry

Like all great stories, this one starts with a dog. It was a mixed-breed terrier called Nipper, who's human was a theatre "scenery designer" named Mark Barraud. Upon Mark's death in 1887, his brother Francis Barraud, who happened to be a painter, adopted Nipper. The two led a happy and fulfilling life of eight years together. When Nipper passed away at 11 years, Francis undertook to paint a picture of him listening to his favourite Edison cylinder phonograph, which was the latest technology to record and play sound. Mark had recorded his voice on some of these cylinders, and Francis observed Nipper listening intently to his old friend's voice. Francis later recorded this in a painting and called it His Master's Voice. He tried selling it to the Edison company, but was rebuffed with the comment that dogs do not listen to music.

And so it went to Edison's competition, the Gramophone Company, who had devised a way of using flat records for storing sound instead of cylinders.

Much of Indian music industry owes its origin to an American musician called Frederick Gaisberg. Music was still predominantly a performance art and the idea of a storage medium that would allow people to listen to these performances at leisure was a concept that wasn't as well known. So the newly founded Gramophone Company needed a sizeable number of recordings to facilitate acceptability and familiarity. And here's where the young American came in.

The Gramophone Company was founded in London by Emile Berliner, the inventor of the gramophone record in 1898. After having acquired the painting of Nipper the dog, the company launched their record label and called it His Master's Voice, or HMV for short, in 1901. But as explained earlier, recordings were hard to come by, and they needed a lot of those to be taken seriously as a record label. In a post-digital world, it is difficult to conceive that recording sound was an elaborate, eight-step process which Frederick Gaisberg put down in his diary for posterity. Fred moved from New York to London to perform the recordings for Gramophone Company. He and his brother William recorded a bevy of international music performers, and then they set sail for India in search of something new and unexplored. It was September 1902. After spending some time in Ceylon, Fred Gaisberg landed in the bustling Indian metropolis then known as Calcutta, now called Kolkata.

On 6 November 1902, Fred Gaisberg was invited to the house of a "wealthy baboo" at Harrison Road. After dinner, they " the Indian Bengali babus and the Europeans and Americans " sat together at a large salon and were entertained by nautch girls, or courtesans. The word "nautch" was a derivative of the Hindustani "naach" or dance. These courtesans were often extremely talented youngsters. Many of them were accomplished artistes, classically trained in music and dance. One of them was the thumri exponent Gauhar Jaan, all of 29, who Frederick encountered at this gathering and describes thus: "Her crowning adornment was a large diamond fastened on the side of her nose. Her teeth were quite red from betel-nut chewing. Her chewing habit necessitated the presence of a bearer following her about with a silver cuspidor into which she would empty her mouthful, much to the distraction of their charms. She terminated each song with a most cleverly executed muscle-dance. This lady gets around 300 rupees an evening, and can often be seen driving in the Maidaan in a fine carriage and pair. I met the lady at our Laboratory when she came to sing in our Gramophone, and was impressed by her sharpness and brightness. She sings in some twenty languages including Hindustani, Turkish, Persian, Bengali, Kachee (Katchi), Medrasi = (Tamil), Burmese, Gujrali (Gujarati), Tailungi (Telugu)."

On 8 November, Fred recorded the singing of two teenaged nautch girls aged 14 and 16 " called Shoshimukhi and Fanibala, who kept their faces covered throughout the recording. Two days later, he recorded Gauhar Jaan singing a thumri. That became the first commercially recorded song in the history of Indian music. At the end of the recording, she announces her name in English, "My name is Gauhar Jaan", so that when the recording was sent to Germany for pressing, the technician would know how to label the records.

