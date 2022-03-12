Traci Braxton, Sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, Dead at 50: 'We Are Family Forever'

Traci Braxton visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 03, 2019 in Universal City, California.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Traci Braxton, a singer who was the sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, has died, PEOPLE confirms. She was 50.

Toni, 54, announced the news of her sister's death in a statement shared on Instagram Saturday.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," she wrote alongside a black-and-white image of herself and her siblings.

"Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," Toni continued.

RELATED: Toni Braxton Says She's 'Heartbroken' Over Sudden Death of Her 24-Year-Old Niece

"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life," the "Un-Break My Heart" singer added. "We are family forever."

The Braxton family also confirmed Traci's passing in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to break the news.

Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed the news of her death in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, noting that she died following a cancer battle throughout the past year.

"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," Surratt said.

Traci "was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing," a representative for Traci tells PEOPLE.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Towanda Braxton, Traci Braxton, Toni Braxton and Tamar Braxton attends the WE tv's new series "Braxton Family Values" celebration at The London Hotel on April 6, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.

Todd Williamson/Getty

Born on April 2, 1971, Traci grew up alongside older brother Michael Jr. and older sister Toni, as well as younger sisters Towanda, Trina, and Tamar, 44.

Story continues

Traci released a solo debut album, titled Crash & Burn, in October 2014. The LP was released after her popular single, "Last Call."

She released another single "Perfect Time" in 2015, before later releasing her second studio album, On Earth, in 2018. That project featured the single "Lifeline," as well as another, "Broken Things," which saw guest vocals from sisters Toni, Towanda, 48, and Trina, 47.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton on the 'Work' She's Doing to Heal from Trauma: 'I Chose to Change My Life'

Traci also appeared on her family's reality show, Braxton Family Values, which premiered in 2011. Years later, she and husband Surratt joined the third season of Marriage Boot Camp.

Some of Traci's other acting credits include Sinners Wanted, The Christmas Lottery, and Chaaw, which is currently in postproduction.