Traci Braxton, 'Braxton Family Values' star and sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, dies at 50

Traci Braxton, singer, actress, reality TV star and sister of Toni Braxton, has died after battling cancer. She was 50.

Braxton's death was confirmed by her older sister Toni, who posted a black-and-white photo of the Braxton sisters with a touching tribute on Instagram writing that Traci died Saturday morning "as the snow was falling."

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," Toni Braxton wrote. " We will miss her dearly."

Traci Braxton's husband Kevin Surratt said in a statement to USA TODAY she was privately "undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer" for the past year. She was surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her death.

Traci, the third oldest of the six Braxton siblings and known for her love of motorcycles, grew up singing in church with her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, TV personality Tamar, and brother Michael. The sisters later formed a singing group named The Braxtons and released their first single "Good Life" in 1990.

In 2011 the weTV series "Braxton Family Values" brought the Braxton family into the homes of America. The series followed the sisters as they put their most private moments, both funny and tumultuous, on-air for seven seasons.

Traci (upper left) joined her sisters for seven seasons on "Braxton Family Values."

The "Braxton Family Values" Twitter account wrote a tribute to Braxton, writing that she "has been in the lives of TV viewers for years and will always be part of the WE tv family. Gone far too soon, we celebrate her life and memory and send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Braxton family during this difficult time."

Braxton and her husband also appeared on weTV's "Marriage Boot Camp" in 2014. That same year she stepped back into music and released her solo debut album "Crash & Burn."

The sisters gathered again as The Braxtons and released a Christmas album in 2015 and Braxton delivered a 2018 solo album "On Earth."

Many stars mourned Braxton's death as they sent condolences on social media.

DJ D-Nice commented on Toni Braxton's post writing, "literally reading this as I listen to your music during my flight. My condolences to you and your family."

"Praying for you all," singer Ledisi wrote.

Writer Michael Arceneaux wrote on Twitter: "Traci Braxton passing at 50 is so upsetting. God rest her soul and be with her family."

