Tracey Crouch: Conservative MP reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Conservative MP Tracey Crouch has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The MP for Chatham and Aylesford in Kent said the news "came as a bit of a surprise".

"But it has been caught early and I'm now being treated and supported by the excellent team at the Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust," she added in a statement on Twitter.

Ms Crouch, who became an MP in 2010, continued: "It does mean that it looks unlikely I will physically be in parliament before summer recess, but I have organised for a proxy vote in my absence and applied to be able to participate virtually as from next week.

"I shall be doing casework and emails, supported by my brilliant team, which I hope reassures constituents that I shall still be working hard for them while I undergo treatment."

The MP, who is a Football Association-qualified coach, added: "I am incredibly competitive but, on this occasion, won't be playing nicely and intend to go into this challenge with my studs up!"