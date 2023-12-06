Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Pastel Pink at the “American Fiction” Premiere - See the Pics!

Ross stars in the comedy alongside Jeffrey Wright

Amy Sussman/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross turned the red carpet into a runway with her style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of American Fiction.

The actress, 51, stepped out at the event, which was held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, wearing a pink strapless, floor-length dress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross, American Fiction screening, December 2023

She paired the pastel-colored garb with a muted green duster coat. For her accessories, Ross skipped earrings and let her assortment of diamond necklaces be the focal point. The Girlfriends alum added to her look with decorative rings on each middle finger and styled her hair in a sleek bun.

Back in 2016, Ross got candid with PEOPLE about her stylistic choices.

“I’ve always been connected to the narrative of clothing,” she said at the time. “My mom taught me that you can spend money on nice things if you’re going to use them. For example, I have an Alexander McQueen jacket that I wear with everything, even sweatpants.”



The event was also attended by American Fiction director Cord Jefferson and actors Jeffrey Wright, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, Keith David and Sterling K. Brown.

American Fiction focuses on the story of Dr. Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Wright), "a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from 'Black' entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes," per MGM.

In order to prove a point, Monk, under a pen name, writes a "Black" book which ironically thrusts him into the very world of media that he claims to disdain.

Amy Sussman/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross plays Lisa Ellison, Monk's sister, in the film. In Erasure, the 2001 book by Percival Everett that American Fiction was based on, Ross' character works at a women's health clinic and maintains a somewhat tense relationship with her brother due to past favoritism from their parents which leaned in his direction.

The upcoming film marks the third project Ross has taken part in that released in 2023, alongside Cold Copy and Candy Cane Lane. Earlier this year, the star told Today, "I think I'm the sexiest I've ever been. I feel fantastic and I feel like the world is my oyster."

She doubled down on that point during an episode of the podcast It's Been a Minute, where she stated "I know we are obsessed with youth. I would not go back if you paid me. Sure, my skin was tighter. Sure, my legs held muscle in a different way. But, I am so much more comfortable in my skin."

American Fiction hits theaters on Dec. 15.

