Tracee Ellis Ross Debuts Her First Song

Tracee Ellis Ross is now officially a singing star.

The “Black-ish” actor, whose mother is the legendary singer Diana Ross, on Friday debuted her first song, “Love Myself,” a single off the soundtrack for upcoming film “The High Note.”

Ross, who stars in the film alongside Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube and Kelvin Harrison Jr., admitted during an Instagram Live that she dreamed about becoming a professional singer as a child, but then “hid it away.”

“I got so scared to sing that it became this dream that I was afraid of,” she said. “At 47 years old, I faced that dream and I sang.”

In an interview with The Guardian published earlier this month, Ross said she used to add “a flare of comedy or hide behind a character” whenever she would sing in public.

Ross ― who memorably starred as Joan in the hit early 2000s TV series “Girlfriends” and now portrays Bow on ABC’s “Black-ish” and its spinoff, “Mixed-ish” ― recorded six original songs for “The High Note.” In the movie, she plays a superstar singer who grapples with whether to play it safe with her music career.

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams,” Ross said during her Instagram Live.

“The High Note,” directed by Nisha Ganatra, will be available to stream at home on May 29.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.