Tracee Ellis Ross Soaks Up The Sun In A Stringy Cheetah-Print Bikini

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross is embracing the springtime weather and making us dream of summer.

The Black-ish star this Monday shared a series of fiery mirror selfies on Instagram. In them, she poses in a black-and-yellow cheetah-print bikini and no make-up. In the final slide of the post, she styles the two-piece swimsuit with a white jumpsuit coverup, brown leather sandals, and black oversized sunglasses with yellow-tinted lenses.

In each photo, Ross makes a different happy or silly face—embracing her body, natural freckles, messy hair, and raw beauty. She captioned the slideshow simply with a cheetah emoji: '🐆.'

Ross has been fully enjoying the warmer weather. Over the past few weeks, she has shown off various vibrant bikini looks and breezy beach ensembles on her Instagram—including a strappy ribbed white knit bodysuit she wore last week.

Over the weekend, she shared a candid clip of herself standing—and at some points dancing, jumping around, and doing water gymnastics—inside a pool in a bright blue, red, and green bikini. As she enjoys the water, she plays with her hair and speaks to the camera. 'It's time for the first dip,' she says at the start of the video. Eventually, she goes entirely underwater, getting her hair wet before beginning to swim.

Also this weekend, she shared a happy photo of her lying on the marble floor in her backyard, basking in the sun in a frilly lemon-yellow set made up of an airy top and comfy panties.

