Tracee Ellis Ross Says One Coat of This Mascara Gives Her All the Volume She Needs
traceeellisross/Instagram
Between her halo of curls and larger-than-life red carpet looks, Tracee Ellis Ross could be the queen of volume. When it comes to makeup, the star of Black-ish and Mixed-ish maintains that go-big-or-go-home mentality. Her latest beauty discovery helps her achieve fluffy, lifted lashes that meet her high standards — all with a single coat of mascara.
In a Zoom call for her haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, Ross told InStyle that she "just found out about" the IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Mascara, a collaboration with Drybar that reimagines the benefits of a salon-quality hair treatment for lashes. She said it takes her just one swipe to create a voluminous, full-bodied look.
Ross apparently loves the mascara so much that she wore it not only on our video call, but for an appearance on Good Morning America today, too.
Shop now: $25; nordstrom.com and ulta.com
The wand of the Lash Blowout Mascara was inspired by Drybar's customer-loved barrel brushes. Small spheres on top of each bristle work to separate lashes, lifting them from root to tip while evenly distributing product. The mascara itself is formulated with biotin, a vitamin commonly found in eyelash growth serums that strengthens hair's proteins. It also contains transparent polymers, large molecules that bond to individual lashes, to increase the intensity of its ultra-black pigment. The resulting product conditions eyelashes and creates a lasting, clump-free effect that reviewers can't stop talking about.
"[This is] the first mascara that I have used that actually gave me nice eyelashes! I look like I'm wearing natural false eyelashes without the annoying glue," one Nordstrom shopper wrote. "This mascara has magical powers, I swear. It doesn't flake or bleed like most other products I have used and lasts all day!"
This customer was also shocked by how quickly the mascara could be removed with the right products: "This mascara came off easily with my regular skincare, and it made my eyelashes look super long!"
You can grab the IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Mascara used by Tracee Ellis Ross for $25 at Nordstrom or Ulta. Just be sure to secure your tube before the secret gets out.