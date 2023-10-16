Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals the Important Travel Tip She Learned from Mom Diana Ross

In her ‘Travel + Leisure’ cover story, the actress opens up about how her upbringing influenced how she takes on the world — and why it's okay to overpack

Travel is nearly second nature for Tracee Ellis Ross.

In her cover story for Travel + Leisure’s November issue, the actress opens up about the impact of her unique upbringing with her mother Diana Ross, 79, and how that shaped the way she navigates the world.

While taking time to recenter herself away from a busy life full of projects from film and tv to music and even beauty and wellness, the star, 50, says that “solo travel, in particular, is how I’ve come to know and honor myself.”

Her mother Diana’s monumental career brought Tracee around the world from a young age, including living in Paris and attending boarding school in Switzerland for some of her high school years.

“Growing up this way allowed me to understand that, even though people may not speak the same language, we are all the same,” she tells T + L. “That allowed me to feel safe anywhere. The things that make us different are what make life so robust and textured.”

Tracee then explains that her childhood was intrinsic to developing this sense of comfort and empathy.

“Because of the magnitude of my mother’s life and the way she mothered, I know that home lives inside me, I can find and create a home wherever I am,” she adds.

She jokes that this point of view has helped her be more compassionate to herself as well – especially when it comes to her habit of overpacking. She explains that it means “home just comes with you,” adding her “mother used to ship a turkey to Switzerland for Christmas.”

In spite of the good, Tracee confesses that this upbringing comes with turbulence, too.

“I’m not great with new people,” she says, adding that she used to feel “shame” about her reticence before she “realized, if you think back to my childhood, it would be weird if I trusted people immediately.”

The Black-ish actress also says that, because of the way she grew up, she doesn’t “have a sense of adventure.”

“I love my own company and my world is very quiet,” she explains. “So much of my life is output, so I recharge with a quiet, simple, routine life. It’s how I find comfort.”

The star continues saying that “there was so much that felt adventurous and terrifying as a child . . . I think back and wonder, How did I do that? Like going to boarding school in Switzerland at 14 years old. My mom tried to make it not scary, but it still was."

Now, Tracee recognizes global travel as a luxury that brings both comfort and joy.

“Experiencing joy is a revolutionary act, especially for a woman of color in America,” she says. “I’m very mindful of how I do it, and also that I’m not wasting it. It’s an abundance that I absorb into every cell of my body.”



