Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely There Lace Look in Paris: 'I Felt Like a Dream'

"The PURE JOY I get from playing in my closet," the 'Black-ish' star captioned her post modeling the see-through, lacy look

Instagram/traceeellisross Tracee Ellis Ross poses in a see-through, lacy look in Paris.

Tracee is getting lacy!

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share a peek into her personal styling process — and some stunning snapshots of herself.

The Black-ish star, 50, wore an all-lace ensemble paired with an oversized tuxedo jacket in the new post. “The PURE JOY I get from playing in my closet and putting together a look!" she captioned the post.

Ross posed in what appears to be a hotel room for the Paris photoshoot, giving the camera everything from an ear-to-ear smile to a sultry stare as she modeled the lacy look.

The Emmy-nominated actress went on to share a play-by-play of how she pieced the 'fit together using both new purchases and closet staples.

“I bought these @ysl lace pants a while ago,” she wrote in the caption. “Never wore em. Couldn’t figure em out. Then I bought this @prada lace dress and the stars aligned.”

Ross continued, “And my gawd …I felt like a dream. Thank you Paris for giving this look a chic backdrop.”

Underneath the ornate dress and pants, Ross opted for a pop of — well, more black. The Girlfriends actress layered a bra-and-panty set from sustainable lingerie and swimwear brand Araks under the lacy outer layer.

Instagram/traceeellisross Tracee Ellis Ross models an all-lace outfit in a new Instagram post shared from Paris.

Ross paired the black undergarments and contrasting lace pieces with matching Bottega Veneta pumps, as well as some older residents of her closet — a pair of chunky Prada earrings and an oversized tuxedo jacket, both black.

For hair and makeup, the actress slicked her hair back for a sleek bun and rocked a natural, dewy base look topped off with a bold red lip.

Ross finished her post by teasing an outfit repeat of the all-black, barely-there ensemble: “It’s so good y’all might see this one again.”

Instagram/traceeellisross Tracee Ellis Ross models an all-lace outfit in a new Instagram post shared from Paris.

The actress' friends, including Rita Wilson and celebrity choreographer Fatima Robinson, flooded her comment section with love. Robinson gave her a stamp of approval — “That’s a Fatima outfit 🖤” — while the Sleepless in Seattle actress wrote, “Most excellent!”

Known for her bare-all lingerie and swimwear photos on Instagram, Ross recently took to the app to share some sultry snapshots of herself clad in nothing but sheer tights, a lacy black bra and sunnies. The actress shared no caption with the photos, instead letting them speak for themselves.

In April, the actress chatted with PEOPLE about the unmatched swimsuit game she frequently shows off in her photo dumps.

"I have worn the same shape bikini since I was a teenager,” Ross revealed. "I like a string bikini that hangs down like I'm in the '70s. And I love a triangle top. It's the most flattering for my breasts."

But when she sunbathes, the actress opts for an even more risqué — and less Instagrammable — look. "When I'm tanning, I am topless," she admitted to PEOPLE. "Shh, don't tell nobody, but I don't like tan lines."

