Tracee Ellis Ross Makes an Editorial Case for "Garage Glam" With Bantu Knots

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for infusing chic streetwear with an editorial touch and her hair and makeup moments mirror that skill. Ross's hairstylist, Nai'vasha Johnson posted a sneak peek into Ross's glam for a Pattern Beauty shoot, and her Bantu knots sealed the deal on our feelings.

Johnson crafted the knots on the larger side, with three to frame the front of her head and a few more in the back. The Bantu knots were also accompanied by the perfect stylization of under exaggerated baby hairs. As fall is approaching, the Bantu knots mentioned here are the perfect transitional style as we go from warmer to cooler months. Not only can they be worn all year round, but the knots are an easy and manageable protective choice for your hair that doesn't require heat.

We've seen Ross sport this hairstyle before and know that this may be one of her signatures in addition to her curly tresses, so that being said, we're sure we'll be seeing her around fashion month sporting Bantu knots. For more inspiration, see more of the bold beauty choice below.