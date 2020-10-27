Tracee Ellis Ross just shared an extremely relatable message about gray hair on Instagram

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

All of us can admit that, at some point or another in our lives, we’ve had an interesting relationship with our hair. Especially for women with textured hair, there have probably been days of frustration, joy, a bit of surprise and, ultimately, understanding that your hair is uniquely yours. Now, Tracee Ellis Ross is getting real AF about hair acceptance and gray hair.

Recently on Instagram, Ross — my fairy godmother in my head, famed actress and founder of the natural haircare brand, Pattern — posted a series of throwback photos of her and her various hair stages over the years. In the post, she mentioned a few words about her hair, saying “[it] has played many a role throughout my life,” and that when she was a teenager she didn’t “understand it,” continuing, “So I tried everything under the sun to make it do what I thought it should do.”

She went on to describe how her hair journey unfolded, a familiar story for many people with textured hair who have often attempted to “fix” their hair with heat. “The results were not great. Namely, it was fried,” she recalled. Soon after, she began “listening to [her] hair and started figuring out what it liked,” which resulted in a return of her “true curl pattern.”

Especially over the past few years, it has been amazing to witness more celebrities embrace and highlight their natural curl patterns on and off the red carpet. Ross is not new to creating hair works of art and proving the versatility of Black hair — it is because of her and countless other women of color in Hollywood why many naturalistas are embracing their coils and textures.

However, the 47-year-old actress also mentioned that her hair is now changing color, saying “[it’s] turning grey (evidence of life and my years).” And while she’s “not ready to embrace the grey just yet,” she’s sure that the journey “will be exciting” when she does.

“Taking the time to accept, understand and love my hair mirrors the relationship I have with myself,” the Pattern creator wrote. “I have grown to love and appreciate my hair in all of its seasons. Because hair love IS self-love.”

No matter your hair type, texture or where you’re at in your hair journey, it is never too late to fall back in love with your tresses.

Seriously, I used to think going gray was the coolest thing ever growing up. Even now, it’s a great reminder for us all to be gentler with ourselves and the beauty that comes with age. Thank you Tracee for reminding us all of that.

