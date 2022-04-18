Tracee Ellis Ross Enjoys a Day of 'Family Fun' as She Celebrates Easter with Her 4 Siblings

Tracee Ellis Ross

There's no bunny better than family!

On Sunday, Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated Easter with her siblings and gave fans a look at their festivities in a series of photos on Instagram.

Among the images was one of Tracee, 49, standing beside her siblings, Evan Ross, Rhonda Ross, Chudney Ross and Ross Naess. Other photos saw the Black-ish actress standing with her extended family for a day of springtime joy.

"Family fun! Thank you @vdoozer and @christabmiller for having us!" she captioned the post.

Tracee's famous siblings also posted similar photos on their respective Instagram feeds, including sister Chudney, who uploaded the same three images with an alternate caption.

"A basket full of funny bunnies! 🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰My family! I love them so ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Chudney, 46, who is an author and bookstore owner in Los Angeles.

Her brother Evan and his wife Ashlee Simpson Ross also uploaded their snaps from the family gathering with matching captions.

"Happy Easter 🤍" Simpson Ross, 37, captioned her group photo, while her actor and musician husband, 33, wrote, "HAPPY EASTER!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤"

Rhonda, 50, who is a musician and public speaker, added in her post: "From our family to yours. Happy Easter everyone!"

Though the siblings were together, the Ross matriarch, musician Diana Ross, wasn't not pictured in any of the photos — something that several Instagram users pointed out in the comment section.

"Where's momma 'Diana'" wrote one user, to which another suggested that maybe "Mama D took this photo lol"

"Love y'all but where's my Queen, The Boss?" joked another user.

"❤️❤️all that was missing was momma" added someone else.

The family's Easter gathering comes a few weeks after Tracee, Chudney and Rhonda sported matching shirts in honor of their mother's 78th birthday at the end of March. The tees, inspired by the film Straight Outta Compton, read "Straight Outta Diana Ross".

"Not sure what's funnier: the T-shirts @therhondaross made for my mom's birthday or the photos 😂😂," Tracee captioned an Instagram photo of the celebration. "Oh how I love my family."

The Easter celebration also comes two days before Tracee officially says goodbye to her longtime role as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson on Black-ish, which airs its series finale on Tuesday.

"I leave this show with so much joy and pride, and I think what we created changed my life in that we really changed the landscape of modern prime time television," Tracee told PEOPLE of the ABC comedy in this week's issue. "I do think we opened a pathway for television that is more reflective of who we are as human beings. And so it was a real honor and life-changing to be able to work on another show that I feel so incredibly proud of."