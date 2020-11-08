TRA vs SUP Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Final: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Trailblazers vs Supernovas Match

Defending champions Supernovas will meet Trailblazers in the final encounter of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, also known as Women’s IPL. The clash takes place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 9 (Monday). Both teams are familiar with each other’s strength, weakness and strategies as they locked horns in the last league game of the competition on November 7. The game went down to the wire, but Supernovas eventually emerged victorious by two runs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas – who won the previous two editions of the tournament – must leave no stones unturned to get their third title while Trailblazers are chasing their maiden triumph. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batswomen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for TRA vs SUP match. Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: Supernovas Beat Trailblazers in a Thriller, Both Reach Final.

Bowling has been the critical component of Trailblazers’ strength this season. Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami and Salma Khatun have been at their prime. At the same time, skipper Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have done well with the bat. For Supernovas, Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu and Harmanpreet Kaur have been key batters while spin twins Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav handled the spin department well. With both teams comprising match-winning players, one can expect to witness an exciting contest. Now, let’s look at the best Dream11 team. TRA vs SUP Highlights of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Finals, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice of wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Richa Ghosh (TRA).

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Finals, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batswomen, and they should be Harmanpreet Kaur (SUP), Priya Punia (SUP), Jemimah Rodrigues (SUP) and Smriti Mandhana (TRA).

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Finals, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The three all-rounders in your team should be Chamari Athapaththu (SUP), Deepti Sharma (TRA) and Harleen Deol (TRA).

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Finals, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Radha Yadav (SUP), Jhulan Goswami (TRA), and Sophie Ecclestone (TRA).

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Finals, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (TRA), Harmanpreet Kaur (SUP), Priya Punia (SUP), Jemimah Rodrigues (SUP), Smriti Mandhana (TRA), Chamari Athapaththu (SUP), Deepti Sharma (TRA), Harleen Deol (TRA), Radha Yadav (SUP), Jhulan Goswami (TRA), Sophie Ecclestone (TRA).

In-form Harmanpreet Kaur (SUP) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy teammate while her teammate Chamari Athapaththu (SUP) can be chosen as vice-captain.