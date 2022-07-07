TPT Global Tech Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Acquire Alabama Based IST LLC with $9.5M Backlog in Executed Government Contracts As The Company Prepares For Its Tuskegee Smart City project

·7 min read

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:TPTW)("TPT Global Tech") announces today that its subsidiary TPT Strategic Inc. (OTC PINK:INOQ)("TPT Strategic") has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the assets and Information Security and Training LLC ("IST LLC" or "IST") (www.istincs.com) a General Construction and Information Technology Services company with approximately $9.5M backlog in executed Government contracts as of April 30, 2022 based in Huntsville Alabama with branch offices in Nashville TN, Birmingham Al, Jackson MS, Fort Campbell KY, New Orleans LA, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. IST with two divisions Construction and IT Technology is a general contractor with over 15 years of experience that has completed many projects in the Federal marketplace for over 15 different federal agencies since its inception in 2008 as a contractor. IST has been successfully providing design-build construction, demolition, abatement, earthwork, concrete, steel and metal work, masonry, underground utilities, environmental protection, and site restoration services since 2008. IST differentiates itself by offering superior quality results at a competitive price. IST safely delivers projects on time and within budget. IST has a bonding capacity of $10M per single project and $20M aggregate. IST Information Technology Services Division provides program management, System Engineering, Software Development, Network Engineering, Records Management and Controls, Physical Security and Information Assurance, Video Teleconferencing and AV systems, Help Desk Services and Information Technology Statements of Qualification. IST is committed to maintaining customer satisfaction, trust and Integrity by delivering quality products and services conforming to industry best practices and continuous process improvement.

The TPT Strategic and ITS LLC agreement for the acquisition was a TPT Strategic stock transaction, except for the assumption of assets and liabilities, where the founder and sole interest holder Everett Lanier is to receive 2,000,000 common shares of TPT Strategic, after capital restructuring, and the assumption of all assets and liabilities which approximate $1.6M and $1.2M, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. Unaudited revenues and net income for ITS the year ended December 31, 2021 were approximately $2.8M and $167,000 respectively.

Everett Lanier, after closing and finalizing an agreed upon employment agreement, will become the President and a board member of TPT Strategic. The issuance of the acquisition shares is estimated to be approximately 10% of the proposed outstanding common shares for TPT Strategic with TPT Global Tech controlling over 50% of TPT Strategic through the Series A Preferred Super Majority Voting Stock. Closing is to occur upon customary conditions being met which in large part relates to the completion of audits necessary under requirements of the Securities and Exchange for inclusion into TPT Strategic and TPT Global Tech consolidated financial statements.

TPT Global Tech intends to set aside TPT Strategic shares for the distribution to existing TPT Global Tech shareholders as a dividend. TPT Strategic previously entered into a merger agreement with Education System Management, Inc. ("EDSM") which was contingent on EDSM completing an audit in six months, which EDSM did not complete. TPT Global Tech remains committed to assisting EDSM achieve pubic company trading status in another public vehicle once the company completes its audit.

Mr. Everett Lanier is the Founder, President and CEO of IST, LLC and has over 22 years of IT experience and 30 years in construction and engineering starting in his family's business. Everett earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from Alabama A&M University. Everett's experience includes program management, business development, capture management and project engineering. Everett possess a broad knowledge of business operations and program matrix management experience and is an accomplished negotiator and innovative leader who have demonstrated the ability to manage relationships and complex programs to achieve financial success, on time deliveries and customer trust and satisfaction.

IST LLC Customers

  • U.S. Air Force

  • Department of Defense

  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

  • U.S. Department of Interior

  • Missile Defense Agency

  • USDA

  • Johnson Controls

  • U.S. Department of Transportation

  • Trane

  • U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

  • FEMA

  • U.S. Forest Service

  • U.S. Army

  • Naval Air Station Meridian

  • U.S. Navy

  • Naval Air Station Millington

  • Alabama A&M University

  • National Park Service

  • JE Dunn

  • Navy Operational Support Center Bessemer

  • Hensel Phelps

With the acquisition of IST and its seasoned professional team of construction engineers and design teams, we believe TPT Global Tech will be in position to start its Tuskegee Smart City project. IST is being acquired by TPT Strategic which is currently a majority owned subsidiary of TPT Global Tech. TPT Strategic is intended to become the Real Estate construction technology and Smart City Development division of TPT Global Tech. The company also believes there are many cross pollination business opportunities that will help TPT Global Tech with its long term corporate objectives. IST has a full time government procurement team that will dedicate resources to source State and Federal contracts for TPTW's other divisions or capabilities such as 5G Telecommunication, IT, Data, Satellite Technology, Medical Technology, Media, Defense Systems, Cyber Security and infrastructure building, utilizing Ultra Performance Concrete technology.

"We as a company are very pleased to have a Construction and IT industry veteran such as Everett Lanier join TPT Global Tech's team through TPT Strategic. Executive team. Everett will become the new President of TPT Strategic and bring with him a core group of individuals and seasoned professionals in the building industry. We believe this acquisition will be a great asset for TPT Global Tech and our shareholders" said Stephen Thomas of CEO TPT Global Tech.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cell phone services, Mobile phones Cell phone Accessories, and Global Roaming Cell phones.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings, and pursuit of new markets are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

PR-Shep Doniger
sdoniger@bdcginc.com
561-637-5750

IR-Frank Benedetto
619-915-9422

SOURCE: TPT Global Tech, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707826/TPT-Global-Tech-Subsidiary-Signs-Agreement-to-Acquire-Alabama-Based-IST-LLC-with-95M-Backlog-in-Executed-Government-Contracts-As-The-Company-Prepares-For-Its-Tuskegee-Smart-City-project

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Strider strikes out 11, Riley homers as Braves beat Reds 4-1

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Strider allowed one hit over six innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday. Strider (4-2) didn't allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning when Nick Senzel's single drove in Matt Reynolds, who entered the game when Kyle Farmer was hit by a pitch. “I'm still trying to extend a little more each time,” said Strider

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Agada-led Honey Badgers best lowly BlackJacks for 2nd consecutive win

    Caleb Agada scored a game-high 19 points, including the dagger to seal an 86-75 Hamilton Honey Badgers' win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday in Hamilton. The top-seeded Honey Badgers (9-3) picked up their second straight win, following an uncharacteristic two-game skid. For Ottawa (3-8), the loss stings as it looked to build on its momentum from a dazzling comeback victory over the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Hamilton was able to open the game strong, turning a 10-7 lead into a 25-13 edge

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.